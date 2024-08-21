Highlights Millwall are set to recruit Reading winger Femi Azeez.

The player is set to undergo a medical today.

The Royals need to bring a replacement in.

Millwall are set to recruit Reading winger Femi Azeez.

The Berkshire side have needed to retain their key players this summer, with the club unable to make any signings until they get their ownership situation sorted out.

But with a takeover seemingly nearing, the Royals are set to sanction an exit for Azeez, according to the South London Press.

The wide player endured a poor start to last season, but Ruben Selles retained his faith in the player and that paid dividends, with the Berkshire side being helped massively by his contributions during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Registering plenty of goals and assists from the right-hand side, he was a miss during the early stages of this term, with the player out injured.

Femi Azeez's 2023/24 campaign at Reading (All competitions) Appearances 52 Goals 9 Assists 9

Although he returned for the Wigan Athletic game last weekend, he only came on as a substitute and that looks set to be his final appearance at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals will need to recruit a replacement for him before the end of the summer transfer window, with Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Mamadi Camara their only other wing options at this point following the exits of Dom Ballard and Paul Mukairu.

Both were on loan at the SCL Stadium last term, but the former has now linked up with Blackpool on a temporary deal and the latter didn't impress that often in Berkshire.

Millwall closing in on Femi Azeez deal

According to the South London Press, Azeez has been one of the Lions' targets throughout the entire summer.

However, they were unable to strike an agreement until very recently, with the two clubs finally agreeing a fee, which will allow the wide player to put the final touches to his move to The Den imminently.

Related Aberdeen eye move for Millwall's Kevin Nisbet Kevin Nisbet's Millwall future is in doubt amid links with a move back to Scotland

It has been reported that the player is set to undergo a medical today, as he looks to finalise his switch to the English capital.

Details of the fee agreed are yet to emerge, but the Royals' will be hoping to see their club secure a decent fee for one of their key men.

Reading FC need to recruit a replacement for Femi Azeez

The Royals may not have made the worst decision to cash in on Azeez.

The player is seemingly keen to leave and with the wide man having less than a year left on his contract at the SCL Stadium, losing him for a fee rather than for free is preferable.

If this deal is to be sanctioned though, the Berkshire side will need to confirm a takeover as quickly as possible so they can start signing players.

They can't afford to not bring in a replacement for the 23-year-old, who was influential for much of last term.

Ehibhatiomhan may have taken his game to a new level and his replacement Camara has done a decent job this season, but the latter isn't a clear upgrade on Azeez at this point.

Not only is more quality needed out wide, but more depth could also be crucial, with injuries and suspensions likely to come into play during the 2024/25 campaign.