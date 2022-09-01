Millwall closing in on addition of internationally-capped Barnsley player

Callum Styles is set to leave Barnsley before the 11pm transfer deadline in favour of a move to Millwall, Football Insider have reported.

The 22-year-old Hungary international is set to undergo a medical in London prior to penning a deal with the Lions, where he will end a four-year association with the Tykes following his move from Bury in 2018.

Styles has made 129 appearances in all competitions for the South Yorkshire club since signing, with his breakout campaign coming in the 2020-21 season as a left wing-back under Valerien Ismael.

Barnsley reached the play-offs in the Championship that year with Styles one of the key players, but he was part of a side that was relegated to League One the following season.

Despite that though, Styles became a fully-capped Hungary international player earlier this year and he is set to enhance his international chances with a move back to the Championship.

And it is likely that Styles is being signed to play as a left wing-back as competition for both Scott Malone and Murray Wallace, giving manager Gary Rowett something to think about in terms of a selection headache.

The Verdict

Styles is a talented individual and can play in plenty of positions, which will suit Gary Rowett down to the ground.

And with the need to bring in some more pace on the left flank, Styles will offer that kind of outlet, with a lot of energy and technical ability set to be added.

It speaks volumes about his ability that there were plenty of Premier League clubs linked to Styles 12 months ago, but perhaps poor performances last season, not helped with a constant change of positions, has seen a potential top flight switch fade away.

Depending on what fee Millwall are paying though, the Lions could be landing a real bargain here.