Millwall ‘close’ to transfer breakthrough as reliable source details encouraging update

Millwall are closing in on a significant summer signing, according to reports from London News Online.

It’s claimed that the Lions are closing in on a deal to bring in a loan signing from the Premier League as the Gary Rowett looks to strengthen his side this summer.

While it remains unclear who the player is, the new arrival has been described in the report as ‘a young defender’.

The Lions are keen to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the new campaign as Millwall look to kick on next term and push towards a play-off challenge.

But while a defender is on the shopping list, it seems that the club are plotting a move for a striker as well.

Josh Windass looks set to be the subject of a second bid from the Lions, but London News Online claim that the club are also working on a potential deal for a different striker as well.

Rowett is clearly determined to add quality to his squad, but while the Lions seem to be keeping their cards close to their chest, it’ll certainly be reassuring for supporters to see their club pushing on in the transfer market to try and get their business wrapped up as earlier as possible.

The verdict

This is very exciting news for Millwall.

While everyone will clearly be desperate to know the names of the players who are being targeted, it’s probably a good thing that their list of targets isn’t being revealed to those watching on.

Competition will be fierce in the Championship this term and with so many clubs likely to be looking at the same players, it is shrewd business for the Lions to keep their mouths shut.

To sign a player from the Premier League will be a big boost to the squad and so it’ll now be interesting to see how this develops over the coming days.