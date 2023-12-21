Highlights Arsenal's Charles Sagoe could be on the move in January, with Football League clubs interested in a loan deal.

Sagoe has shown promise for Arsenal's youth teams and made his senior debut earlier this season.

Championship side Millwall and League One clubs Charlton Athletic, Reading, and Barnsley are among those interested in signing the talented attacker.

A number of Football League clubs are interested in a move for Arsenal attacker Charles Sagoe in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from TeamTalk, who say that the Gunners could be willing to sanction a temporary move for the 19-year-old once the market reopens.

Sagoe making progress at Arsenal

Having come through the academy ranks at Arsenal, Sagoe is enjoying an impressive campaign for the Gunners.

The attacker has made eight Premier League 2 appearances for the club's Under 21s side, scoring once in that time.

He has also featured for the Under 21s in the EFL Trophy, where he found the net against League One side Exeter City's first-team, as well as playing four times and scoring once for Arsenal's Under 19s in the UEFA Youth League.

Beyond that, Sagoe also made his senior debut for Arsenal earlier in the campaign, playing 68 minutes of a 1-0 win over Brentford in the fourth round of the League Cup back in September.

Now it seems as though the teenager could be in line for a move over the January window, in a bid to get more first-team football under his belt.

According to this latest update from TeamTalk, Sagoe is now attracting interest from a number of EFL clubs ahead of the return of the market.

It is thought that a number of clubs have already contacted Arsenal, to enquire about a potential deal for the attacker for the second half of the campaign.

Championship side Millwall, and League One trio Charlton Athletic, Reading and Barnsley, are among those who are thought to have shown an interest in the 19-year-old ahead of January.

As a result, Arsenal are now apparently considering the possibility of sanctioning a loan move for Sagoe next month, to give him more opportunities in senior football.

For his part, Sagoe himself is said to be keen on a loan move elsewhere in January, to get more experience of first-team football, after his first experience at that level earlier in the campaign.

Mixed fortunes so far this season for those linked with Sagoe

Millwall have endured something of a challenging season in the Championship so far, currently sitting 20th in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

In League One, Barnsley are seventh, two points adrift of a play-off place, with Charlton in tenth, seven points behind the Tykes.

Reading meanwhile, currently occupy a spot in the League One relegation zone, four points from safety, having been deducted four points at the start of the season due to their ongoing financial issues.

Current League One standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 7th Barnsley 20 +16 35 10th Charlton Athletic 20 +5 28 23rd Reading 21 -10 15 As of 21st December 2023

Sagoe a potential useful signing for EFL clubs

There is an argument that winning the race to sign Sagoe from Arsenal, could be a useful bit of business for these interested Football League sides.

The teenager is already showing plenty of promise at Arsenal, highlighting the potential he possesses to play consistently at that level in the future.

As a result, he may be able to make a positive impact during a loan move in the second half of the campaign in the Football League as well, especially considering it seems as though he wants to prove a point in the senior game.

With all that in mind, it may therefore be no surprise if there is something of a battle for his services during the second half of the campaign.