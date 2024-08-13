Championship side Millwall are set to win the battle for 18-year-old Celtic midfielder Daniel Kelly.

According to Lanarkshire Live Sport via the Daily Record, the Hoops' midfielder has held talks with the Lions about a potential move away, switching from Glasgow to South London to gain more first-team football.

Kelly has signed a pre-contract agreement and is set to join Millwall on January 1st, according to Richard Cawley.

The Scotsman rejected a new deal at Parkhead due to his wishes to be established into the first-team.

Despite heavy interest from the likes of Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, The Den is set to be his next destination.

Kelly is 'one to watch' claims Celtic fan

Kelly enjoyed first-team spells last season in which he broke through with six appearances and one goal, which came in the 7-1 win vs Dundee FC at Celtic Park.

He has been deemed by The Celtic Blog as "one to watch" following his brief spell last season, but with the youngster not happy with the game time promised to him next season, he isn't planning on sticking around.

With fan favourite Callum McGregor nailing down the number six role, it's hard to see where Kelly fits into Celtic with his ambitions.

Midfielder Paulo Bernardo signed from Benfica following his loan spell with Celtic, which won't change his mind too quickly.

Celtic central/defensive midfielders stats in the 2023/24 season per transfermarkt (all comps) Name Apps G/A Daniel Kelly 6 1 Tomoki Iwata 24 3 Callum McGregor 45 8 Odin Thiago Holm 13 2

Brendan Rodgers spoke about Kelly last month, indicating his desire for him to stay.

Rodgers said: "Daniel has been offered a really, really good contract. A contract that would see him come into the first-team squad.

"I spoke with the agents and player some months back to say if we can't tidy this up by summer, then it's very hard to be with the team in pre-season."

Celtic hero and pundit Chris Sutton also commented to the Daily Record on the matter in July, expressing his wishes for Kelly to stay.

"Why not stay and fight for your place at Celtic - if you are good enough, you ARE old enough. There's a sense from some that the must-win, cut-throat environment at the club means it's difficult to blood youngsters into the side.

"I'm not having it. There are plenty who have failed to make it, but some have."

Kelly, so far, has been praised for his tidy style, who is a left-footed press-resistant defensive midfielder.

He first caught the eye of Celtic beyond his age group in Scotland in 2004, and has been with the Glaswegian side ever since.

The Lions need someone of Kelly's talent.

Millwall are desperately crying out for Kelly following the injury to home-grown midfielder Billy Mitchell, who is a key player in their squad.

Mitchell suffered a thigh injury which means he will miss the start of the season, so another option come January wouldn't go a miss.

The Lions have a recent history of bringing in younger players into the squad with the addition of Aidomo Emakhu from Shamrock Rovers in 2023 and Romain Esse breaking through from the academy.

Millwall manager Neil Harris will be keen to get Kelly involved as soon as possible following their opening day defeat to Watford at The Den.