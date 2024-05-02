Highlights Michal Helik, a stalwart for Huddersfield, must leave as League One beckons due to possible mass exodus of stars.

His commanding presence at the back and goalscoring prowess make him prime target for Championship clubs.

With impressive defensive stats and set-piece threat, Helik's value in the Championship is undeniable despite impending relegation.

This Saturday will be a day of goodbyes in the Championship, with plenty of players featuring for their current club for the last time, and loanees heading home after a temporary switch elsewhere.

We will also say farewell to Huddersfield Town from the second tier, with the Terriers needing a 15-goal swing as well as results to go their way if they are to avoid dropping into League One next season.

With Town facing an Ipswich side intent on securing their own way out of the division into the Premier League, a drop into the third tier looks likely, and with that will come a mass exodus of stars too good to be playing at that level.

A number of Championship clubs will be sniffing around trying to attract their best talent ahead of the following campaign, with Millwall and Cardiff City two potential suitors for one standout player in particular.

Michal Helik must leave Huddersfield Town this summer as League One beckons

Michal Helik has been a constant performer for the Terriers during his two seasons at the club, with the Polish international featuring in almost every league match for his side since his arrival in 2022.

The colossal centre back is a commanding presence at the back, with his massive frame helping to fend off any sort of aerial attack from the opposition, while also providing a threat of his own at the other end.

With nine goals to his name this season, the 28-year-old has found the back of the net more than any of his teammates during the 23/24 campaign, which goes some way to highlighting the lack of firepower that has blighted Andre Breitenreiter’s side this year.

With the pinpoint deliveries of Sorba Thomas to feed off of, Helik has benefitted no end when posing a threat in the opposition’s penalty area, helping his side pick up points with his goalscoring abilities.

That prowess, coupled with his strong defensive attributes, leave him as prime fodder for clubs looking to raid Town when their relegation is confirmed, with plenty of clubs sure to be ready to pounce.

With 224 clearances and 74 interceptions to his name, Helik ranks within the top ten defenders in the division this season for goal-stopping actions, while his 155 victorious aerial duels also lands him within the top ten.

A team like Cardiff City or Millwall would snap your hand off to have a player of the Pole’s ability in their ranks, with both sides set to lose loan stars that have helped them sure up their backline this season.

Michal Helik's Huddersfield Town Championship stats Appearances 79 Starts 76 Goals 11 Tackles 110 Blocks 122 Aerial duels won 289 As of May 2nd, 2024, Source: FBRef

The Lions will say goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur star Japhet Tanganga, contributing towards their survival push since his January arrival with some solid performances, as well as crucial goals against Southampton and Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, the Bluebirds will send Nat Phillips back to Liverpool, with the 27-year-old performing admirably for Erol Bulut’s side during his time in the Welsh capital, having kept five clean sheets in his 17 appearances.

With both sides having a penchant for capitalising on set-piece situations in an attacking sense, a new arrival in the backline is more than just an attack-stopper, he is a goal-threat as well.

City top the charts with 20 goals from set-plays this season - a whopping 39.2% of their total - while Millwall also rate highly, having found the net 15 times once play has restarted from the dead ball.

That proficiency from corners and free-kicks is something that must stand out to Helik when considering his options for next year, with his goal rate only likely to improve in a side that offers him more opportunity to prowl the opposition penalty area.

Michal Helik Huddersfield Town contract information

With over 150 matches at Championship level, the defender has proven his value as a worthy addition for any second tier side ahead of the off-season.

With just one year remaining on his current deal, the Terriers may look to cash in on their centre back ahead of their impending League One campaign, although they do have the option to extend his current deal by a year if they wish to do so.

The 28-year-old, who won the Blue and White Player of the Year award at Huddersfield last week after a series of strong displays for the Terriers, joined the club from Barnsley following their relegation to the third tier in 2022.

With Town’s fortunes going a similar way this season, it looks like history could repeat itself with Helik, with the Pole being a step above League One, and plenty of clubs likely to be chasing his signature this summer.