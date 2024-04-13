Millwall moved within touching distance of Championship survival with a 3-1 victory over Cardiff City at The Den.

Michael Obafemi's opener was cancelled out by a Yakou Meite header before Jake Cooper restored their winner in first half stoppage time - lunging to volley in his first goal of the 2023/24 campaign at the back post - and then Duncan Watmore bagged a third in the 93rd minute.

The victory leaves Millwall five points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play and means it's 10 points from four home games since Neil Harris' return.

If Cardiff looked like a team with little to play for in the second half it's because they are - out of the running for the top six but with their survival not a concern.

Millwall 3-1 Cardiff City

No player has scored more for the Bluebirds this season than Perry Ng and the right-back will feel he should have done better with the first chance of the game - slicing a volley over the top from 12 yards after Jake Cooper's headed clearance from a corner.

Ng's miss was made to look even worse almost instantly as Obafemi smashed the hosts into a ninth-minute lead. Harris labelled the Burnley loanee's display on Wednesday night his best in a Millwall shirt and he looked like a striker high in confidence as he collected Zian Flemming's flick on in the left channel before driving into the box and hammering a left-footed strike in at Ethan Horvath's near post.

Their lead lasted less than a quarter of an hour, however, as Meite nodded in the equaliser from a deep free-kick. Ruben Colwill curled an inviting cross into the back post and the Cardiff striker rose highest and powered a header through Matija Sarkic, who will be disappointed not to have kept it out.

The visitors are the highest scorers in the Championship from set pieces this term with 20, five more than Millwall, and they should have added another just before the break when corner dropped to the feet of Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips in the box only for the centre-back slid his effort wide of the post.

If Phillips needs tips on scoring goals from central defence then Cooper might be someone to ask as the towering defender added his 23rd goal for the Lions in first-half stoppage time to restore their lead.

A recycled corner saw Romain Esse float in a cross, which was flicked on by Ryan Longman and then volleyed in at the back post by Cooper, who put his effort high into the roof of the net from close range.

Despite taking a lead into the break, it was the hosts that looked the hungrier after the restart - likely due to the fact they're still battling for Championship survival while the Bluebirds' is already secure.

Obafemi and Longman were causing issues for the Cardiff backline, and were it not for a strong save from Horvath, the former would've fired home Millwall's third on the hour after wriggling free of the defenders at the edge of the box.

Erol Bulut turned to first Famara Diedhiou and Ryan Wintle, and then youngsters David Turnbull and Cian Ashford in a bid to turn the tide but it was Harris' side that looked the more likely as we entered the final 20 minutes and had anyone got a touch on a free-kick that squirted across the face of goal then they would've doubled their lead.

A burst down the left and a probing cross from 19-year-old Ashford offered Cardiff hope of a response but Danny McNamara was well placed to hack the ball clear.

Horvath was kept the busier of the keepers as the final whistle neared and he was equal to Flemming's bouncing long-range effort with five minutes to go.

With a major step toward survival close, there were inevitable late nerves at The Den and the home crowd held their breath as Watmore went a little too tight on Tanner as he slalomed into the box but luckily there was no tumble to force a decision out of referee Will Finnie.

Watmore would have a final part to play, however, as he combined with fellow substitute Brooke Norton-Cuffy to wrap the game up in stoppage-time, calmly finishing past Horvath after collecting a low cross.

A huge three points for Millwall, which puts them five clear of the relegation zone and within touching distance of Championship survival.

FULL TIME: MILLWALL 3-1 CARDIFF CITY

Millwall player ratings

Matija Sarkic - 6

Ryan Longman - 6

Japhet Tanganga - 7

Jake Cooper - 7

Danny McNamara - 7

George Saville - 7

Billy Mitchell - 7

Romain Esse - 7 (Duncan Watmore (46) - 7)

Zian Flemming - 7 (Casper De Norre (95) - N/A)

Ryan Longman - 7 (Brooke Norton-Cuffy (83) - 7)

Michael Obafemi - 8 (Tom Bradshaw (71) - 6)

Unused subs: Bart Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Kevin Nisbet, Adam Mayor, Joe Bryan, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Casper De Norre

Cardiff City player ratings

Ethan Horvath - 6

Perry Ng - 6

Nat Phillips - 7

Dimitrios Goutas - 6

Jamilu Collins - 6

Josh Bowler - 5 (David Turnbull (69) - 6)

Joe Ralls - 6 (Cian Ashford (69) - 7)

Manolis Sioplis - 7 (Ryan Wintle (60) - 6)

Karlan Grant - 5

Ruben Colwill - 7 (Ollie Tanner (75) - 6)

Yakou Meite - 7 (Famara Diedhiou (60) - 6)

Unused subs: Matthew Turner, Romaine Sawyers, Joel Colwill, Raheem Conte

Neil Harris post-match reaction

Neil Harris post-match reaction

Erol Bulut post-match reaction

Erol Bulut post-match reaction