Romain Esse is a gem in this Millwall squad and the Lions will be hoping they can retain him for years to come, but if the right offer arrives they can cash in on the youngster for a handsome fee given his quality.

The 19-year-old broke through into the Lions' first team during the 2022/23 season at the age of 17, and has since been highly-rated by the South-London outfit.

He's set to be a mainstay in Neil Harris' side this season and has so far featured in every fixture so far.

Esse's Championship statistics so far this season, as per FotMob Goals 1 Chances created 5 Cross accuracy % 100.0% Fouls won 8 Duels won 23 *Recorded Statistics before the Luton game on Saturday

Esse signed a new contract at the Den in August. The attacking midfielder's contract was set to expire next summer in June, so the move it one to secure his future and future value.

By signing this new "multi-year" deal with the club, the Lions haven't revealed how long his new contract has until.

All we do know is, a contract has tied him up, meaning if clubs were to make a move for the young talent, it wouldn't come cheap.

Millwall will know they can make millions from Esse

Tying up the youngster to a new contract is smart business for the Lions.

His technical ability on the ball is promising and he is so far flourishing in Harris' system. Two goals already in all competitions this campaign shows the attacking threat the youngster can provide.

A positive for Millwall in the meantime, but potential Premier League clubs will certainly have Esse on their radar.

He's been involved in the England U19 and U20 set-up, gaining valuable experience, and could potentially see a first-team call-up come up in his blossoming career.

The Lions aren't a side who wheel and deal in terms of their departures. Their most expensive exit came from George Saville to Middlesbrough for £8 million. Saville has since returned to the Den.

Millwall have never really been a selling club with their academy graduates, but they might make an exception for Esse given his rising market value, as the second-tier becomes an increasingly difficult division to retain talent.

Lions boss Harris is Esse's 'biggest fan'

Neil Harris is very impressed by the youngster's ability and can definitely see a platform for him to step up.

Speaking to Southwark News, the Millwall boss said: "I’m Romain’s biggest fan. I believe in Romain and I like him. We want to give our young players the opportunity.

"As I always say, and I’m very clear: players know what my stance is. All players get given a platform and it’s their job to excel on that platform.

"Romain’s done really well pre-season. He gives us a variety to our play that we don’t have at the moment and we need to keep recruiting for.

"But Romain’s a bright man that has a bright future in front of him. He’s grown so much since I’ve been here and if Romain deserves to play, he will play. And that’s the same for the other young players."

Esse's value can skyrocket this season

Still, at just 19, a new contract and a starting place for a Championship club, Millwall are sitting on a gold mine with Esse.

Being their most prized asset, you'd be surprised if the youngster didn't smash Saville's £8m record departure at some point in the future.

Related 2 Millwall FC players who are surely eyeing a 2025 Den escape route We looked at two players who may be keen to leave Millwall in the January transfer window.

He's got promise but needs to make sure he keeps himself grounded, and his value can continue to rise with his impressive performances in a Millwall shirt before anything else.

If he continues to play football how he has been, don't be surprised if top-flight clubs come snooping this January or in the summer of 2025.

Retaining Esse on a new deal is arguably Millwall's best piece of business this summer, securing the club in the here-and-now, but also with a tidy windfall further down the line if a transfer does materialise.