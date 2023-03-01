Millwall can expect Jed Wallace repeat with their new talisman: Opinion

Zian Flemming took his goal tally to 12 for the season by bursting a long-range strike through Ethan Horvath’s hands to open the scoring in a 2-2 draw against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road last night.

The midweek clash saw two of the Championship‘s top six sides slug it out – with Millwall racing to a two-goal lead before the Hatters drew level to ensure the points – to reach a result that both would likely have taken ahead of kick-off as it means their respective play-off aspirations remain healthy.

Flemming’s goal was his second in two games, confirming his recent barren run is definitely over and serving as a reminder that the Dutchman is central to the Lions’ hopes of securing that much-revered top-six finish.

Millwall spent a club-record fee to sign the 24-year-old from Fortuna Sittard in the summer as a replacement for the West Bromwich Albion-bound Jed Wallace and just as they would have hoped, he has stepped up to replace Wallace as their talisman.

Even during his recent dry run in front of goal, Flemming remained the beating heart of Gary Rowett’s attacking unit – so often proving the spark and providing that bit of quality to help his side come out on top.

The attacker will hope to succeed where his predecessor failed, by reaching the play-offs with the south London club, but unless promotion can be achieved in the next few seasons, the Lions can expect a repeat of the Wallace situation with their new talisman.

The 28-year-old was the bright spark in Millwall’s attack for the majority of his time at The Den – scoring 42 times and providing 49 assists in 260 appearances for them – and time after time delivered in key moments.

He stepped his game up a level under Rowett – contributing 26 goals and 31 assists across the three seasons he played under the current boss – and was consistently linked with a move away in that period.

Almost every transfer window without fail, reports emerged about interest from the Premier League or Championship big hitters in Wallace. It would be a surprise if there is not similar speculation concerning Flemming, who has wasted no time proving his quality in English football.

With 12 goals, one assist, and plenty of match-winning displays in his first 32 appearances for Millwall, it is only natural that the 24-year-old will have turned heads.

Flemming penned a ‘long-term contract’ when he joined the Championship club and there is reportedly no release clause so the Lions are in likely a strong position to reject any offers in the next few windows but the only way to secure his future beyond that will likely be reaching the Premier League.

The Dutchman will have high aspirations and Millwall will need to match them if this is to be a long-term association.

Wallace saw through his contract with the club before moving to West Brom but keeping hold of Flemming may prove a tougher task if promotion cannot be secured in the next few years.