Highlights Zian Flemming has been a standout signing for Millwall, with 19 goals and 5 assists in just 61 appearances.

Premier League interest in Flemming shows his quality and the importance of keeping him beyond January.

Millwall needs to find ways to be less reliant on Flemming and should consider signing Kwame Poku to add depth and versatility to their attacking options.

Millwall have been languishing at the wrong end of the table for much of this season, but Joe Edwards has a January window just around the corner to help plug some gaps within his squad.

Zian Flemming is one of his key men, and has proven to be an outstanding signing from Millwall, and they can be assured of a good return on their investment should they sell him at any point.

They need to retain the Dutchman's services this January, though, in order to help turn around their season. Flemming hasn't set the world alight this season, but undoubtedly comes up with some big moments for his side.

How crucial is Flemming for Millwall?

The 25-year-old has 19 goals and five assists for Millwall already from just 61 appearances. Premier League interest during the summer has helped underline his quality and highlights the need to keep him at The Den beyond January.

He perhaps lacks the penetrative passing range to be considered a more well-rounded attacking-midfielder, but his ball-striking, and eye for goal from the edge of the box make him a talent with value.

He can be deployed as a secondary-striker, attacking-midfielder, or as a centre-forward, and has been utilised in various roles for Millwall already this season and last.

The Championship club broke their transfer record to sign Flemming from Fortuna Sittard in a £1.7 million deal in the summer of 2022 and will be in line to make a sizeable profit if he is sold in January.

Millwall's precarious position highlights the need for a change of manager, with Edwards thrashing Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at Hillsborough during his opening game; however, he will still be in search of reinforcements to help ease the burden on their star man.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Goals and creativity are currently big issues for the Lions, who have scored 19 times in the league, with only six teams scoring less than them in the division currently.

Weekly wages: Millwall's top 10 highest earners (Ranked)

Who could Millwall sign this January?

A whole host of Championship clubs are believed to be interested in Peterborough United's Kwame Poku. The 22-year-old winger has been excelling in League One, and has positional versatility, having also been played in the number-ten role.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, Bristol City, and Stoke City all have the attacker on their radar, and who could all be looking to make a deal happen in January.

The once-capped Ghanaian international has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 22 games in all competitions for Peterborough this term, helping them to fifth spot in the current third tier standings.

It's a real breakout season for the youngster, who has developed rapidly this season. In his previous 67 outings before this campaign for Posh, he collected a total of six goals and seven assists.

His output has ramped up alongside the quality of his performances, and it's no great surprise that plenty of second tier sides are taking an interest in the dynamic and pacy forward's services.

Millwall need to find ways to be less reliant on Flemming, and Poku would be a perfect addition to add quality, depth, and versatility to Edwards' attacking ranks.

It is also worth noting that, at 22-years-old, Poku still has the vast majority of his career ahead of him, meaning he could prove to be a long-term replacement for many of Millwall's attackers who are already in or entering their 30s.

Millwall have the added bonus of being London-based and not too far from Poku currently, who is Croydon-born himself. The competition is fierce, but the Lions would benefit from a signing like Poku immensely, and need to make sure they are near the front of the queue this January.