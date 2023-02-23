Millwall can capitalise on situation to secure achievement after 21-year absence: Opinion

Millwall are in a great position to finish in the play-offs this season and if they continue performing to the level that they have been in the last few months a cushion will be established inside the top six.

Gary Rowett has had the Lions out-performing their financial ranking in the second tier ever since replacing Neil Harris in 2019 and the former Birmingham City manager will have been targeting a play-off finish as a long term goal.

Millwall entered the top six conversation in 2019/20 and 2020/21, but together a sustained bid last season in which they were still in with a chance on the final day of the campaign.

Having taken four points from back-to-back matches against the sides in the automatic promotion places, confidence may be at an all-time high amongst the supporter base, or at least as high as when the Lions last finished in the second tier play-offs, back in 2001/02.

Rowett’s men have a favourable final 14 games in the Championship of which they will have to make the most of, currently only inside the top six on goal difference.

Before the end of the regular season, Millwall only play two teams inside the current top six, play four matches against those in the bottom seven, while also facing Reading, Hull City and Preston North End, a trio who may have very little to play for by the time they take on the Lions.

Even though they are still operating with one of the thinner squads in the promotion race, it is not to the extent of years gone by, and therefore Rowett should be able to rotate and shuffle his pack to deal with the injury issues that crop up along the way.

The signing of Duncan Watmore has done wonders for their attacking depth, similarly Oliver Burke also, as the pair are able to slot into a number of attacking roles dependent on which players are available to Rowett to begin with.

Despite a recent drop-off, West Bromwich Albion are probably the most menacing team from outside the current top six, although Norwich City and Watford will likely take their bids deep into the season.

Although, given the quality they have shown since the World Cup break, the Lions have looked convincing enough to suggest that they will take advantage of their upcoming 14 to book their spot in the second tier play-offs for the first time in 21 years.