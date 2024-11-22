Millwall have been one of the in-form teams in recent weeks, with the Lions picking up a resounding 13 points from the last 15 available.

This period has included fine wins over Burnley and Leeds United, with the defence shutting out the promotion hopefuls in both fixtures.

Japhet Tanganga and Jake Cooper have formed an exceptional partnership at centre-back, and it looks unlikely that it will be disrupted unless through injury or suspension.

That will have an impact on loanee Kamarl Grant, who has been in excellent form for Bromley in League Two. Despite his impressive performances, breaking into Millwall’s solid defensive setup will be a tough challenge and a return to the Ravens or a loan elsewhere could be on the cards.

Related Millwall: Duncan Watmore issues retirement revelation ahead of Sunderland AFC reunion Duncan Watmore is set to face his former club with Millwall this weekend

Kamarl Grant continuing to impress for Andy Woodman

Having picked up Grant on loan in February of this year, the 21-year-old thoroughly impressed in the National League. From the moment he was thrown in against Hartlepool United, he staked a claim in the squad and come the final four fixtures of the campaign, he was a regular starter for Andy Woodman.

After helping Bromley secure a third-place finish, Grant started in both the semi-final and final of the National League play-offs. He played a key role in their dramatic victory over Solihull Moors at Wembley, with the Ravens winning on penalties, securing promotion to the EFL.

Following his late-season success, the talented youngster rejoined Bromley on a six-month loan in July.

This move has seen him take an even more prominent role in the squad, with the central defender starting every game to this point in the season.

So far, Grant has been one of the standout performers for Woodman’s side, earning an average rating of 7.17 on FotMob. A naturally gifted defender, he ranks highly across several key defensive metrics, including tackles, where he leads all centre-backs in the division for the most won.

Kamarl Grant 24-25 (FotMob) Appearances 15 Starts 15 Goals 1 Tackles Won 21 Recoveries 59 Duels won 92

He will look to continue this form as he heads into January, and it could either earn him a move higher up or a return to Hayes Lane.

Millwall should offer Grant to League One sides

Grant is undoubtedly a high-calibre player for Bromley, and his performances will give Millwall a big decision to make come January when his current spell is reportedly due to end.

The safe option would be a return to his current club, with the Lions understanding that he is guaranteed gametime and can continue to develop at a strong rate.

However, the 21-year-old may have surpassed this level and League One may be more suited to his current ability. If Millwall believe this is the case, then he will likely have a whole host of offers from the bottom to the top of the division.

Speaking earlier today about a possible call on the future of the defender, Harris said: "What I will say is that we’re really pleased with Kamal’s development, progress and our relationship with Bromley.

“He’s working every day with Alan Dunne, somebody who, as a football club, we know very well and personally, I know very well.

“And in a lot of the games, he’s playing next to Byron Webster, another good Millwall man we know very well. Ben Thompson is playing just in front of him, too.

“It’s a great connection for us and Kamarl is really enjoying himself."

Clearly, they are pleased with his development, but handpicking the correct side is crucial, as he needs consistent minutes in order to continue what has been a progressive 12 months.

If Harris' side can find this for Grant, then he could return next summer as a third-choice centre-back or even higher up if his progression is suitable.

Bringing him back to The Den in January feels like a mistake as it would disrupt his development so with the decision in January in mind, they should only be considering another move to Bromley or a loan spell elsewhere.