Millwall youngster Raees Bangura-Williams is attracting Premier League interest, with up to six clubs in the top-flight monitoring the attacker ahead of the summer window.

The 20-year-old joined the Lions in 2023 from non-league Tooting & Mitcham United, and he has had to be patient for opportunities at The Den.

Romain Esse’s £14.5m sale to Crystal Palace appeared to open up a space in the side for Bangura-Williams, and it’s a chance he has taken in style.

Raees Bangura-Williams on the radar of Premier League clubs ahead of summer window

Under Alex Neil, Bangura-Williams has quickly established himself as an important player, with the attacking midfielder scoring on his debut in the FA Cup win over Dagenham & Redbridge.

Since then, he has gone on to make seven Championship appearances, with Bangura-Williams registering three assists in that period, and he has impressed with his technique and dribbling ability.

Championship Table (as of 3/3/25) Team P GD Pts 11 Norwich City 35 8 48 12 Millwall 34 0 45 13 Sheffield Wednesday 35 -9 45

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that other clubs are already taking notice of the Millwall man, with the London Standard revealing that six sides in the Premier League have shown an interest in the player.

Whilst those clubs aren’t named, it’s said that Millwall are aware those clubs could ‘potentially’ make a move for their exciting talent when the window opens later this year.

The report adds that the contract Bangura-Williams signed at The Den back in January runs until the summer of 2027, with the Championship side having an option to extend that by 12 months, so they are in a position to demand a big fee in the summer.

Millwall must do all they can to keep Raees Bangura-Williams for one more year

Firstly, it should be said that Millwall deserve credit for identifying another youngster who could have a big future in the game.

Even though it’s not ideal to lose players, the Esse transfer is one that benefited the club, and it’s the sort of strategy that Millwall must follow if they want to kick-on in the years to come.

We have seen the likes of Brentford and Brighton flourish thanks to player trading, so there’s no reason Millwall can’t follow suit, and they’re now bringing through some highly-rated youngsters.

Clearly, Bangura-Williams could have a big future in the game, but this summer may be a bit soon for him to make the move, and he could benefit from another 12 months with the Lions.

Unlike Esse, who was nurtured at Millwall's academy since he was a child, Bangura-Williams came through the non-league ranks, so there will be a different level of expectation for him to deliver consistently right now, but scouts are clearly taking notice.

He is still new to the professional game, and there are areas he can develop, and if he continues to impress at Millwall, that Premier League interest will still be there.

Ultimately, we know money talks, so it’s one to watch in the summer, but Bangura-Williams’ only focus right now will be helping Millwall end the season in style.