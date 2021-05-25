Millwall boss reveals stance on West Brom summer deal

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has indicated that the south London club are “unlikely” to look to sign West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore again this summer.

The Albion frontman spent last season on loan at The Den but injuries meant he was able to feature just 19 times for the club.

Zohore managed only three goals during that period, a return that is emblematic of the Lions’ struggles in the final third throughout 2020/21.

The Danish striker returned to West Brom ahead of Millwall’s final game of the season and is contracted at the Hawthorns until 2023, so with the Baggies facing a season back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League his future looks unclear at the moment.

It seems a move back to Millwall is not an option, however, with Rowett revealing that the 27-year-old is not likely to be a player they target.

He told News At Den: “I think just Ken’s fitness, really, and injuries would make it difficult to pursue that any further.

“It’s probably unlikely that we would go back in for Ken.”

Even with Charlie Austin leaving the club on a free transfer and Mbaye Diagne set to return to Galatasaray at the end of his loan deal, West Brom do still have some very useful forward options in Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson, and Hal Robson Kanu.

The Verdict

This is a completely understandable stance for Millwall to take and you feel the majority of supporters will be happy that they’re not looking to re-sign Zohore.

Injuries hampered his time at the south London club and he’s just not the reliable goalscoring number nine that they clearly need.

You feel the Baggies will be keen to offload him this summer, however, as he’s struggled to make much of an impact since joining the club and looks excess to requirements.

It wouldn’t surprise me if there was Championship interest, particularly among clubs looking for a physical forward to add to their squad.

His wages may prove an issue, as he’s reportedly on £40,000 a week.