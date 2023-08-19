Highlights Zian Flemming wants to be in the Premier League, with or without Millwall, according to manager Gary Rowett.

Burnley's interest in Flemming has ended as they failed to meet the £15m valuation set by Millwall.

Flemming needs to focus on his current club and rediscover his form to attract further interest and secure a move to the top flight in the future.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has admitted that star man Zian Flemming wants to be in the Premier League with or without his current side, speaking candidly to the South London Press.

The Dutchman was a magnificent asset for the Lions last term following his move from Fortuna Sittard, registering 15 goals and three assists in 43 league appearances last season.

He certainly replaced the firepower Rowett's side lost when they saw Jed Wallace leave the club for West Bromwich Albion on the expiration of his contract.

Unfortunately for the midfielder, he hasn't been able to make a good start to this season, failing to record a goal or an assist in his opening three competitive appearances of this term.

He appeared against Reading in the Carabao Cup earlier this move and had a golden opportunity to open his account considering how young and inexperienced the Royals' side was that night.

However, both Nelson Abbey and Tyler Bindon performed well that evening and the Lions ended up suffering a humiliating 4-0 home defeat against the League One side.

Burnley's interest in Zian Flemming

It has been reported by TEAMtalk that the Clarets have now ended their interest in Flemming.

They had made two bids to try and lure the Dutchman away from The Den but they failed to meet the Lions' £15m valuation of the player.

With Flemming only putting pen to paper on a long-term contract in the English capital last summer, Rowett's side are in a position to demand that much for their star man, something they couldn't do with former star Wallace.

What did Gary Rowett say about Zian Flemming's stance?

Rowett made no secret of the fact the 25-year-old is ambitious and wants to ply his trade in the top tier, something the Clarets would have offered him the opportunity to do if they had made a breakthrough in negotiations.

The Lions' boss said: "He’s an ambitious footballer who has done well for us and wants to be in the Premier League, with or without us. We have got past that, I think.

"He has settled back down into being that bit more focused. It might take a few more games, but it won’t be long, in my opinion, before we see Zian back to his best."

What next for Zian Flemming?

An exit is looking less and less likely for the attacking midfielder during this window and that's why he needs to get his head down and concentrate on his current club.

A move to the top flight will come sooner rather than later if he can focus and rediscover the form that allowed him to attract interest from elsewhere.

If he continues to be distracted by transfer speculation, he won't enjoy a productive campaign so it's in his interests as well as his club's that he just ignores off-field noise and thrives on the pitch.

The opportunity to go to Turf Moor could have been a good one because he may have had the chance to play regularly under a talented manager that has placed faith in players that have come from the EFL including Dara O'Shea.

But he can't think about what could have been. Focusing on the present has to be a key priority for Flemming.