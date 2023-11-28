Highlights Mixed start for Millwall boss Joe Edwards with a win and a defeat.

Big decision for Edwards on whether to stick with Bialkowski or bring back Sarkic in goal.

Sarkic's stats show potential, but difficult call for Edwards given Bialkowski's solid performance.

One win and one defeat mean it has been a mixed start to life as Millwall boss for Joe Edwards.

Whilst the new Lions boss would have been delighted to thrash strugglers Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 away from home in his first game in charge, Saturday's 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Coventry City will be cause for concern.

The result leaves Millwall sitting 18th in the Championship at present, and their new boss with plenty to ponder as they prepare for a midweek trip to Ipswich Town.

Big decision looming for Joe Edwards

Unfortunately for Edwards, getting his squad performing generally is just one of the issues he is facing in the near future, with another big call to be made soon.

That is, whether or not Millwall stick with Bartosz Bialkowski in net, or, put the returning Matija Sarkic back in between the sticks.

Sarkic was signed by the Lions in the summer, and started the season as Gary Rowett's number one, featuring in the club's first five Championship matches.

However, the 26-year-old then picked up an injury, opening the door for Bialkowski, who has been in goal ever since.

Even despite Millwall's struggles, Bialkowski has been excellent in his absence, making it a real dilemma now that Sarkic is nearing a return.

What has Joe Edwards said about Sarkic v Bialkowski?

Speaking ahead of the clash with Coventry at the weekend, Edwards confirmed that Sarkic had trained in every session since he joined the club.

This, though, did not mean he will be chucked straight back in, with Edwards telling the South London Press when asked that very question: "Definitely not. Firstly in terms of Matty being back available, we have to acknowledge I have been here for one game and Bart played in that – we kept a clean sheet and he made some good saves against Sheffield Wednesday. So that was always going to be a nice selection dilemma for me."

“Matty has been back in and trained pretty much every session that I’ve been here but there is a difference being available from a medical point of view and ready to play and, more importantly, jump back into this busy schedule of fixtures.

“It’s a long chat we had this morning and over the next day, really, between the staff and Matty – we’ll be talking about that. If you look back to his introduction to the club and when he got the injury, he maybe didn’t have the greatest base behind him and a body of games – which led to him getting injured.

“So now we’re just looking at the fact he is back available – which is great – but also going into a very busy period.

“It can’t be as straightforward as putting him in and expecting him to play every minute of every game from now. We’ve got to manage him well. It’s a delicate one and that’s why we’ve got good staff in the physical and medical staff doing. It will be a decision we make in the coming days as to how much he is involved.”

What do the stats say?

One way Edwards could make his decision is by looking at the stats between the two goalkeepers when playing this season, which look as follows.

Bartosz Bialkowski v Matija Sarkic 2023/24 Championship goalkeeping statistics, as per Sofascore. Bartosz Bialkowski Matija Sarkic Matches played 12 5 Goals conceded 17 5 Goals conceded per game 1.4 1 Saves made 38 9 Saves per game 3.2 1.8 Save percentage 69% 64% Goals prevented 3.62 0.5 Errors leading to goal 1 0 Clean sheets 4 2 Sofascore rating 7.07 6.64 Stats correct as of 27/11/23

As you can see from the above topline statistics, there are a few things that stand out.

First of all, Bialkowski is generally making plenty more saves per game than Sarkic was when he was in goal.

The Polish goalkeeper also has a higher save percentage, too.

Given he has played more matches, he was always bound to have more clean sheets, and saves in general, as well as more goals conceded.

However, when it comes to goals conceded per game, Sarkic comes out on top, as he does in the errors leading to a goal category, too.

Joe Edwards faces tough Millwall dilemma

With Sarkic's statistics coming from such a small sample size, it is going to be a real tough call for Joe Edwards to make.

Does he go with experience and a player performing well, even despite Millwall's wider struggles for results.

Or, does he mix things up and go with the player who would likely still have been number one not for injury, and one that the club invested a seven figure fee to bring in this summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see which direction the Lions boss goes. For a young head coach, it is certainly a big one to make.