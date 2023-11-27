Highlights New Millwall boss Joe Edwards experienced contrasting results in his first two games in charge, with a 4-0 win followed by a 3-0 defeat.

Edwards aims to implement a possession-based style of play at Millwall, but acknowledges that it will take time for the players to adjust.

Despite the defeat, Edwards remains focused on his overall plan for the team and is mindful of the threats posed by upcoming opponents Ipswich Town.

As introductions to life as a new head coach in the Championship go, the new Millwall boss Joe Edwards couldn't have seen two more contrasting results from his first game in charge and his maiden taste of life in the dugout at The Den.

After being named as Gary Rowett's successor on November 6th, Edwards oversaw a tremendous away performance in his first game in the Lions hotseat, as they dismantled the league's bottom club Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at Hillsborough prior to the November international break.

The two-week gap between the fixture in South Yorkshire and Edwards' first game in South London would have no doubt proved beneficial in many aspects, as the 37-year-old continues to stamp his authority on a talented group of players which he inherited from his predecessor.

How did Millwall perform against Coventry City?

This clash had an intriguing outlook pre-match, as Edwards would pit his wits against the division's longest-serving boss in Mark Robins' Coventry City side, who themselves have been inconsistent after a stellar previous campaign.

Robins hinted prior to the international break that his Sky Blues side would "beat someone really heavily soon", and unfortunately for those of a Millwall persuasion, it was they who bore the brunt of a heavy defeat as goals from Matty Godden, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Ben Sheaf sealed a 3-0 victory for the Midlands outfit at the Den.

What did Joe Edwards say after his first defeat in charge?

The former Chelsea youth coach is trying to implement a style which, in the long-term, will see his new chargers become a more possession-based outfit, which hasn't been the case in this corner of the capital for quite some time, as both Rowett and Neil Harris utilised the physicality among the squad to take a more direct approach.

Edwards does understand that it may take some time before his players are fully used to the new methods in his interview with the BBC.

"We were looking to build from the back and get the ball down and control the game through possession.

"We looked like we were running out of ideas in the final third, which is kind of understandable, [for a] new coaching team and group of players working together." he added.

"When they capitalised on holes that we left, they were clinical. I don't think a 3-0 game tells the story."

What next for Millwall and Joe Edwards?

It's still very early days for the new head coach, so panic stations will remain far away from setting in after a mixed start.

Their next encounter is one which many outsiders will more than likely predict anything but a Millwall three points, as they face Ipswich Town, who have been beaten just once at home all campaign but suffered a bruising 2-0 defeat of their own away to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Lions would have to match West Brom's defensive robustness against Kieran McKenna's side who remain the top scorers in the league, and have scored three or more goals in each of their last six outings at Portman Road.

Edwards has stated via the Southwark News that his new side won't change their overall direction, but must be mindful of the threats posed by Town.

“We won’t start coming away from the plan and the idea of where we want to take this team. Every game is a process of sticking with our principles in what we want to keep adding to the team, with every game you look at the opponent and respect what they are is it as home or away game and factor in how that will change the game.

“I think we had 60% ball possession as the home team [against Coventry]. I don’t envisage us going to Portman Road on Wednesday and having to do that and having loads of the ball.

“I know physically it will be a tough shift because I watch Ipswich and they work. It’s no surprise to me they are doing as well as they are in the league because they work hard." Edwards concluded.

The encounter between Ipswich Town and Millwall kicks off at 8PM on Wednesday night.