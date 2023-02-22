Millwall boss Gary Rowett reveals what Burnley do better than anyone in the Championship

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has labelled Burnley “the best side in the league” and suggested they move the ball better than anyone in the Championship after their 1-1 draw at The Den last night.

A resilient Lions side came from behind to snatch a point thanks to an 85th-minute equaliser from Tom Bradshaw, who came off the bench to cancel out Ashley Barnes’ opener.

Millwall have now taken four points off the Championship’s top two sides – Burnley and Sheffield United – in the two games across four days after their win against the Blades on Saturday.

Speaking to FLW after last night’s game, Rowett offered a strong assessment of the Clarets, labelling them the best side in the division while praising their qualities both in and out of possession.

He said: “If you look at the two games – Sheffield United and Burnley – most people would probably have not given us a massive chance.

“To play as well as we did against Sheffield United, to use as much energy up as we did. And I think that’s always hard, to come and show even more against a Burnley team that move the ball so well, they just find space so well, I just felt early on that you could see we didn’t quite have the same zip as in the Sheffield United game. The play around you so well when you try and press.

“We had a few issues early on, I think they played Barnes and Twine, just a little bit deeper with the two wingers really wide. George Saville and Jamie Shackleton were so preoccupied by the two forwards that we ended up playing four against two.

“When you do that you haven’t got an extra body to join and get a little closer and they played around us a couple of times. It looked a bit like we were sitting in but we didn’t intend to they just caused us those problems so first half, we had some moments to do that. Some moments to break.”

On Burnley, he added: “They’re a very, very difficult side to get in behind, to time those runs in behind, and we had quite a few set pieces again our delivery today wasn’t anywhere near what it usually is and it just felt a little hard work from the sideline in that first half. It felt like fleeting moments rather than periods of pressure like on the weekend.

“Look, they’re a good side, they’re the best side in the league. They move the ball better than anyone else in the league.”

Fifth-placed Millwall are back in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Stoke City while Burnley host Huddersfield Town.