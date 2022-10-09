Millwall boss Gary Rowett outlines short term targets

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has outlined his targets for the next few weeks as he hopes to stay amongst the Championship “chasing pack”.

Rowett has compared Millwall’s start to some of their more recent campaigns where they start slowly, with the former Derby and Stoke manager hoping for the same this season.

Millwall have struggled for consistency this season and find themselves 13th having collected 17 points from their opening 13 games.

To make matters harder, Millwall have struggled to keep clean sheets and have been too easy to score against so far this season, something Rowett is hoping is behind them after their 2-0 win over Middlesbrough.

“Listen, if I looked where we were at this stage of the season in the last three years then I imagine we’re probably no better off than we are now – if not a few points poorer,” Rowett told London News Online.

“It’s about building consistency and not letting those wins affect you. It’s about bouncing back. You’ve just got to stay in the pack in this division.”

What the pack currently is remains to be seen, with the hopes of finishing in the playoffs this season falling on their ability to be more consistent.

However, Rowett realises that is dependent on getting players in form: “What we should be saying is that we want to be challenging for that top six again, with a fair wind and a few people in form.

“Then maybe we have a fair chance of getting in that – just like Luton and Barnsley have done in recent seasons. That’s where I see us.”

The Verdict

It feels like Rowett is selling this Millwall side short having constructed an impressive squad over the summer.

Despite losing several key players including Jed Wallace, they brought in the likes of George Honeyman, Callum Styles and Zian Flemming and look stronger than in previous years.

But that inconsistency could have thwarted early on this season, and may potentially cost them a place in the top six.

Millwall have proved to peak later in the season in recent years under Rowett, but in each of those seasons it has been the difference between a chance at promotion and another season in the Championship.