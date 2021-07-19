Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes transfer admission over trio amidst EFL interest

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told the South London Press that the club has received some good offers from EFL clubs to take Isaac Olaofe, Tyler Burey and Alex Mitchell on loan this season.

All three of the players are currently on the fringes of the first team squad at present and could well be sent out on a temporary basis in order to get more first team experience under their belts.

Olaofe and Mitchell both thrived out on loan with Sutton United and Bromley respectively last term, whilst Burey is yet to have been loaned out by the Lions since his arrival from AFC Wimbledon back in 2019.

Speaking recently, Rowett was quick to provide the following update on the trio as the window continues:

“We have had some really good loan enquiries from Football League clubs.

“So that is really encouraging. We have got Hayden Muller up in the SPL with St Johnstone and we could get Isaac, Tyler and Alex out on loan in the Football League.

“We have got some really good options. It is waiting for the right time to make that call. We have got to be a little bit selfish and make sure it is right for them and for us.

“It will be lovely to have four or five young players out on loan who can come back at some point into our first team. It is that nice little conveyor belt that everyone speaks about. We saw it with Danny McNamara, it is a brilliant scenario to have.”

Olaofe is currently side-lined for a couple of weeks with a groin injury, which means any temporary move for the striker may have to wait.

Whilst for Mitchell and Burey, it appears increasingly likely that they will head out in the near future.

The Verdict

All three of these players would certainly benefit heavily from getting more game time in the Football League over the course of the upcoming season and it doesn’t surprise me that a lot of sides are interested.

Olaofe and Mitchell already have that experience of heading away from the New Den and I think Burey is definitely in need of a similar experience in order to take his game up a level.

Millwall clearly have a good system in place withy regards to developing their young players and I can understand why they are being cautious over picking the right clubs to send these players too.

These moves could really pay dividends for not only the club but the players themselves moving forwards.