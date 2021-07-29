Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes transfer admission over potential player exits

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has claimed that there aren’t any members of his current squad that he is desperate to offload this summer, during an interview that he gave to News at Den.

The Lions have already been particularly busy this summer, with Rowett having brought in the likes of George Long, Scott Malone, Benik Afobe, George Saville and Daniel Ballard from Hull City, Derby County, Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Arsenal respectively.

Meanwhile the likes of Shaun Williams, Shane Ferguson and Frank Fielding among others have all departed the New Den as part of the squad turnover.

However it appears that Rowett isn’t keen on letting any more players leave for the time being, as he made the following admission:

“I haven’t got anyone in the squad that I’m sat there thinking I’m absolutely desperate for that player not to be here. But of course players want to play football and if there are opportunities for some of those players to get regular football elsewhere we’ll have a look at that situation and then see if we can strengthen further.”

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is a player that the Lions were said to be keen on offloading, however there has yet have been any offers for the Icelandic striker.

Meanwhile the club have however received loan enquiries from other EFL clubs for their young trio of Alex Mitchell, Tyler Burey and Isaac Olaofe.

The Verdict

Aside from Bodvarsson and the aforementioned youngsters, there isn’t any players in the current squad that I would think that Millwall wouldn’t want to have around right now.

Rowett clearly wanted to get the bulk of his transfer business done early and he has succeeded in doing that, so it will be interesting to see how many more players he looks to bring in before the window slams shut.

Keeping a stable squad from now on will certainly improve cohesion about the place and it will only serve them in good stead for the upcoming campaign.

I have been impressed with their business so far and I believe they will have yet another good season in the Championship.