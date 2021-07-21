Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes transfer admission over player amidst Watford interest

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has had his say on Abdul Abdulmalik’s future at the club, with speculation persisting over the youngster, during a recent interview with News at Den.

The 18-year-old is currently on trial with Premier League Watford after deciding not to sign a professional contract with the Lions and is seemingly set to move on from the New Den.

An England youth international, Abdulmalik also spent time on trial with Portsmouth recently before the South Coast club decided not to pursue a deal for the highly rated teenager.

Now Rowett has provided his thoughts on the situation, whilst also clarifying whether the youngster could have a future with Millwall or not in the future:

“It’s a good question, I don’t know the answer to that.

“What I do know is that when you’ve made that jump to go out then it puts you in a slightly more difficult situation if nobody signs you.

“I’ve made my feelings my quite clear on that one. My opinion is you only take a player out if you have people that want to sign him.

“If that’s the decision you make, rightly or wrongly, then at least you know it’s going to happen.

“Whereas at the moment it seems to be a young player in a little bit of limbo and I’m not sure that’s fantastic for his career.”

Watford are said to have extended the trial period after being initially impressed by his performance levels, however the youngster was taken off at half time in their under-23 side’s midweek defeat to Bromley.

It remains to be seen if the attacker will get another run out for the Hornets or not as uncertainty continues over his future.

The Verdict

I think it’s fair to assume that it would be a long way back for Abdulmalik if he considered trying to get back in at Millwall as it seems that a certain level of trust has been broken by his decision to turn down the offer of a professional contract.

He is in a difficult position for a player of his age and I think the main hope is that he gets the right guidance from both his family and agent over what decision to take next.

Clearly he was advised that rejecting the offer was the best course of action to take but now it seems it could well back fire if he doesn’t get signed by a new club.

It’s certainly not a good situation to be in with just a few weeks to go until the season kicks off, so fingers crossed there is a resolution over his future soon for his sake.