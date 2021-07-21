Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes transfer admission amidst doubts over player’s future

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told the South London Press that the club have received several enquiries for their players this summer, amidst talk that Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could leave.

The Icelandic frontman is known to be a player that Rowett is keen to move on this summer in order to make more room for new recruits, with the target man having only scored seven times for the club since joining back in 2019 from Reading.

Millwall have already been busy conducting business of their own, with several new signings coming through the entrance door, which potentially heightens the need to move players on in order to balance the books.

Now Rowett has offered an update on the potential outgoings at the New Den as he stated the following:

“We’ve had three or four enquiries. Most clubs are just starting to be a little bit more active now – you’ve seen that in the market. Now the Euros have finished there is that little ripple effect of the Premier League starting to move on one or two things, that then spreads down.

“We’ve had nothing of any level that would make us think ‘let’s have a little look at that’.”

22 things all Millwall fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year was Millwall founded? 1884 1885 1886 1887

Bodvarsson has just one year remaining on his current contract in South Bermondsey and it appears that the club would want to make back at least some of the fee that they paid for him two years ago.

Both AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth are the most recent clubs to have been linked with a move for the striker.

The Verdict

I think it would be best for all parties if Bodvarsson did indeed leave the club this summer as he quite simply hasn’t lived up to expectations since arriving from Reading.

He needs a fresh start and after the club brought in Benik Afobe on loan from Stoke City, his game time is likely to be even more limited moving forwards.

I’m not sure how many more players Millwall need to bring in themselves, as they have already been busy this window and got a lot of their business done early.

It appears that the plan now is to get some deadwood off the wages and it’s clear that the Icelandic frontman is at the top of Rowett’s hitlist in that respect.