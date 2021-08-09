Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes selection admission ahead of Portsmouth clash

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told News at Den that he isn’t planning to make wholesale changes for his side’s Carabao Cup tie against Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

The Lions are set to welcome back supporters to the New Den for the first time since February 2020 and will be hoping to progress to the next round against their South Coast opponents.

Rowett certainly faces some tough choices for this midweek fixture, with his charges having put in a decent performance away to Queens Park Rangers in their opening Sky Bet Championship game on Saturday, with Jed Wallace’s strike earning a draw in West London for the Lions.

However Rowett was quick to state the following when asked about his plans for when Pompey come to town:

“We want to put a strong side out. It’s always a difficult one because people say you don’t want to get injuries – and I understand that – but you’re one game into the season.

“So, for me, there are players that need minutes, there are players that need to go out there and go again for them to be even better on Saturday. And there are players that we can take out and maybe not affect the energy and performance of the team.

“I don’t think I’ll make too many changes but we’ll look at today and see what we need.”

Portsmouth also got their Sky Bet League One campaign off to a good start at the weekend, as Danny Cowley’s men picked up a 1-0 away win at Fleetwood Town thanks to Lee Brown’s goal.

There is however one doubt for the away side, with former Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams having sustained a back problem on Saturday.

The Verdict

The Carabao Cup always garners a somewhat mixed reaction from managers and supporters alike and I can certainly see a few changes being made by Millwall tomorrow evening.

Although they have bulked out somewhat in the current transfer window, the squad is still pretty thin and they will want to avoid the possibility of picking up burnout or injuries moving forwards.

At the same time the match will be in front of fans for the first time in what feels like forever, so Rowett will be looking for a solid performance from his players.

I can see the Lions coming away with a victory on home turf, but I am sure Pompey will give them a good run for their money as they come to the capital.