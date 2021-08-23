Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes selection admission ahead of cup clash

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has admitted to the South London Press that the club are likely to make changes for their midweek Carabao Cup clash with Cambridge United.

The Lions are set to play host to the plucky Sky Bet League One side at the Den and will be hoping that they can pick up a morale boosting victory on home turf after coming off the back of some negative performances in the league.

Millwall are yet to win a league game this season and have also suffered heavily on the injury front, with the likes of Danny McNamara, Ryan Leonard, Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett all missing the weekend defeat to Cardiff City.

Now Rowett has admitted that he is likely to make changes for the tie against the U’s as he looks for his side to progress in the competition once again after defeating Portsmouth in the last round:

“If you’re a player on the sidelines your thinking ‘when do I get my opportunity to show I can get in this team?’ It gives players a chance to stake their claim. Of course it will be a blend, but there might be slightly more changes for this game than we did for the Portsmouth game.”

Millwall and Cambridge last met each other back in 2003, with the Lions prevailing in the FA Cup by a scoreline of 3-2 on that occasion.

The U’s have started well on the face of things in third tier and will now be looking to cause a shock in the cup.

The Verdict

This is a game that gives Rowett and his players a great chance to bounce back after a run of two defeats and many people will be expecting them to progress to the next round.

As the manager rightly points out, it is also a great opportunity for some of his fringe players to stake a claim to be starting more regularly.

Their performances will be under the microscope because there is obvious pressure on them to progress in the competition and it will be interesting to see how they deal with the threat that Cambridge pose.

This match is unlikely to be as much of a foregone conclusion as most people probably think and Millwall will certainly have to be at their best if they are to see off their League One opponents.