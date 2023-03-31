Millwall boss Gary Rowett believes Jed Wallace has been one of West Bromwich Albion's best players this season, making this honest admission to the South London Press.

The winger decided to move to the Baggies on the expiration of his contract at The Den at the end of last season, bringing an end to his five-year stay there where he enjoyed great success.

Although he was unable to guide the Lions into the top six of the Championship during his time there, but played a key role in ensuring Gary Rowett's men have finished in the top half of the division for the past three seasons with the second-tier side arguably relying on him too much at times.

And he has certainly made a good impact at The Hawthorns during the early stages of his time there.

How has he got on at West Brom?

He has been a regular starter since the early stages of his time at the club, starting under Steve Bruce and remaining in the first 11 since Carlos Corberan's arrival.

Although Albion made an extremely poor start to the season, that wasn't reflective of Wallace's performances, with the 28-year-old recording five goals and eight assists in 37 league appearances, not a bad total and he has plenty of time to add to that tally before the end of the campaign.

He can count himself unlucky not to have registered more goalscoring contributions - but can't feel too downbeat about his time in the Midlands so far with the Baggies still in the mix for the play-offs.

Playing in a more central position at times, he has taken that in his stride and you would back him to be a big player for Albion again next season, especially if they remain in the second tier.

What has Rowett said?

With his progress in mind, it's no surprise that Rowett is singing his praises despite the fact the 28-year-old is not his player anymore.

It seems as though the Lions' boss has been keeping tabs on him throughout the campaign - and will have been particularly keen to analyse him ahead of this weekend when his team and Albion clash.

Speaking ahead of the match on Wallace, he said: "It’s ironic that Jed has left us and probably been one of, if not their, standout player of the season. He has been fantastic. People have sort of compared Zian [Flemming] and Jed.

"Maybe I spoke about Zian’s numbers being better – but that was never a comparison. It was just a fact. Overall it would’ve been lovely to see Jed and Zian in the same team."

The Verdict

Having Flemming and Wallace together on the same team could have been the difference for the Lions in their promotion quest - and considering they lost the latter for free - they could have probably afforded to have both at The Den.

That's frustrating for Rowett - but his team still have a real chance of finishing in the top six and probably won't be under as much pressure as others to secure a top-six spot.

Psychologically, that could end up working in their favour so it wouldn't be a massive surprise if they manage to clinch a play-off place despite the fact they have been unable to in recent years.

From Wallace's perspective, he may be wishing he stayed with his former side now because they could be in a much stronger position with him there, but the Baggies are probably in safe hands now under Carlos Corberan.

However, the off-field noise surrounding the Midlands outfit isn't ideal and it remains to be seen whether this will have an effect on their on-field performances in the next season or two.