Millwall blow as injury diagnosis revealed for 29-year-old player

Millwall are set to be without Murray Wallace for the next few games, with Gary Rowett revealing to London News Online that the player should be out for ‘two to three weeks.’

The Lions have been in excellent form as of late and have moved up the table now to eighth. That comes down to the club going unbeaten in their last four outings in the Championship.

After wins over Middlesbrough, Bristol City and then Watford in midweek, the club are now flying and will feel they can push their way into the play-offs this campaign too.

However, they will now have to pick up more points over the next few weeks without the ever-reliable Murray Wallace. The 29-year-old has been a key feature for the Lions so far this season, with Gary Rowett opting to select the defender for 14 Championship games so far this campaign.

He’s been arguably one of their most solid players too and has been a key reason as to why their backline has been so strong. However, he missed the clash with Watford after an injury at the weekend and it has now been revealed that he could be facing a few more weeks out of the squad.

That’s because Gary Rowett has revealed Wallace has a groin injury that should see him miss the next two to three weeks. It means that the Lions’ fixtures against West Brom, Huddersfield, Birmingham and Hull should all not have the defender in the squad – and potentially more.

Speaking about the injury then, Rowett said: “I think he’s going to be two or three weeks. It wasn’t too bad an injury but, nevertheless, one that is more than just a tightness or more than just a little niggle. He’s pulled a muscle in his groin area but we’re hoping that because Muzza is such a great athlete and so professional that if he gets a three-week injury, you’ve got a chance it might be two.

“It helps when we win games like that [against Watford], when Scottie [Malone] comes into the team and performs brilliantly.”

The Verdict

Murray Wallace being out of action, even if it is only for less than a month, is still a blow for Millwall.

With the club playing so well, it is obviously bad news to lose any of their key players at such a key moment. The 29-year-old has arguably been one of their best defenders and best players in general so far this campaign, so to miss even one game is disappointing for Gary Rowett and the club’s fans.

When you consider that it means he will be out for at least four of their next games, it isn’t nice to see. However, Millwall do have some good squad depth and it just goes to show the absolute importance of having solid options and solid backup players in every position in a league like the Championship.

Now, the Lions can rely on someone like Scott Malone to come in and pick up where Wallace left off for Millwall.