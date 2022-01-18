Millwall & Blackpool join Birmingham in race for Premier League defender

Millwall and Blackpool are the latest clubs to express an interest in Wolves centre-back Dion Sanderson, who is likely to leave on loan before the deadline.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Birmingham, but Wanderers decided to recall the player after an injury to Willy Boly and Romain Saiss’ departure to AFCON with Morocco for the month left them short at the back.

Despite the shortage of options, Bruno Lage preferred Tote Gomes as Wolves beat Southampton last time out.

Therefore, Sanderson is expected to be available for another loan later this month, with reports claiming Bristol City, Blues and QPR are tracking the player. And, Football Insider revealed that Blackpool and Millwall have now joined the race.

That would suggest that Sanderson and Wolves could have a big decision to make on the player in the coming days and weeks.

It should be noted that if the defender does play for Wolves this month then Birmingham will be the only team he can join as you are unable to play for three clubs in one season.

The verdict

In truth, it’s no surprise to see that there is plenty of interest in Sanderson because he excelled at St. Andrew’s earlier in the season and is a good player at this level.

So, he would be an asset for all of the interested clubs and you could make a case to say he would improve each XI if he did join.

Ultimately, it’s now going to be down to Sanderson and Wolves to make a call on his future but the fact he hasn’t featured with their defensive problems now means they should let him out on loan.

