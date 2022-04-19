Millwall, Blackburn, Middlesbrough and QPR’s final Championship fixtures compared

The ending to the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season looks like it will be as exciting as ever, with Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers all chasing a place in the play-offs.

Just three points separate Sheffield United in sixth and QPR in 10th at this point, and with just three games remaining for most teams, every point at this stage is crucial.

With that being said, we thought we’d take a look at the remaining fixtures for all of the above sides, and see who might be best-placed to take advantage should any of the teams in the top six slip up in the coming weeks.

QPR – 10th

QPR look set to have a fairly tricky run in, although given their current form, any side in the division could possibly cause them problems.

It’s Stoke City away up next, followed by a home match against sixth-placed Sheffield United, a match that could prove crucial in both team’s seasons.

The R’s finish the season with another away trip, this time to South Wales to face Swansea City.

Two away games and a fellow play-off chasing rival looks a tricky run in for Mark Warburton’s side, particularly given they have only won one of their last five league outings.

Middlesbrough – 9th

Instantly Middlesbrough have an advantage for the remainder of the season over the other sides in this list because they have a game in hand on all of them.

They have two home matches and two away games in their final four, with a trip to Swansea City up next on Saturday.

They then host Cardiff City in midweek, before once again playing at home versus Stoke City the following weekend.

Boro then finish the season away at Preston.

Although all of the teams Boro face are in the bottom half of the table, Preston away in particular looks a tough test on the final day.

The ultimate EFL Championship quiz – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Where in the Championship did AFC Bournemouth finish last season? 3rd 4th 5th 6th

Blackburn Rovers – 8th

Given their position at the turn of the year it’s a surprise to even see Blackburn Rovers in this situation, but nonetheless, they will be hoping they can turn their poor form around and climb back into the top six with some wins in their final three.

It certainly won’t be easy for Tony Mowbray’s side though, with an away trip to Preston up next.

Following that, Rovers host AFC Bournemouth, whose automatic promotion may or may not be confirmed by then, before finishing the season away at Birmingham City.

It looks a difficult run in for Rovers given their current form and they will have to seriously turn things around to make the top six.

Millwall – 7th

The unlikeliest of runs for a play-off places has come from Millwall and at this stage, they are looking good for a potential place in the top-six.

They are just one point behind Sheffield United in sixth and have a trip to 20th placed Birmingham City up next – a match you would expect them to win.

It’s 22nd placed Peterborough United up after that – another favourable fixture, before ending the season away at AFC Bournemouth.

Millwall will hope that Bournemouth’s promotion is already confirmed by the final day in a hope that game may be easier for them, whilst they should be looking to take maximum points from their next two.

In that sense, it looks a decent run in for the Lions.