Millwall, Blackburn and Huddersfield Town register interest in Manchester United man

Blackburn Rovers are rivalling Huddersfield Town and Millwall to the potential signing of Manchester United midfielder James Garner according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Manchester United are believed to be keen to find the youngster regular game time out on loan this season, with first-team opportunities likely to be limited at Old Trafford.

Garner has made seven first-team appearances for the Red Devils, although the majority have come in European competitions in recent seasons.

Donny van de Beek has recently signed for Manchester United, which is only going to push Garner further down the pecking order in Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s plans for the upcoming league campaign.

A move to Ewood Park could tempt the 19-year-old as well, with Blackburn Rovers finishing 11th in the Championship table last season.

Whilst Millwall finished eighth in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to add some much-needed depth to their midfield options before the transfer window closes.

Whereas Huddersfield Town endured a frustrating season in the Championship last term, as they finished 18th and just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Blackburn take on AFC Bournemouth in their first league match of the 2020/21 season, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The Verdict:

He’d be a solid signing for any of the teams interested.

Blackburn are likely to be the most tempting proposition for Garner, as I think they’ll certainly be in with a chance of winning promotion into the Premier League this season if they can put together a positive run of results.

But Millwall are also a club that are heading in the right direction under Garry Rowett, and Garner will have to make the right decision on his short-term future.

A successful loan spell for the midfielder could result in him challenging for a spot in the Manchester United first-team in future seasons.