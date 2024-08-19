Millwall are interested in signing Hibernian defender Rocky Bushiri before the summer transfer window closes.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that a number of clubs are keen on a deal for the 24-year-old, including the Lions.

Bushiri first joined Hibernian on loan from Norwich City in the 2022 January transfer window, before making his move to Easter Road permanent in the summer of that same year.

The defender has helped the club to finishes of fifth and eighth twice in the Scottish Premiership during his three seasons in Edinburgh.

Rocky Bushiri's senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Hibernian* 73 0 0 KAS Eupen 36 2 0 KV Oostende 8 0 0 Sint-Truidense 7 0 0 Blackpool 7 1 0 KV Mechelen 6 0 0 Norwich City 0 0 0 Stats Correct As Of August 18, 2024

Now however, it seems as though he could be on the move again, with less than two weeks to go until the transfer deadline.

Millwall in transfer race for Hibernian defender Rocky Bushiri

As per this latest update, Millwall have registered their interest in signing Bushiri before the market closes at the end of August.

However, they are not alone in their pursuit of the DR Congo international, with Belgian side Standard Liege also thought to be among a number of clubs monitoring the defender in a bid to bring him back to the country of his birth.

As things stand, there is less than a year remaining on Bushiri's contract with Hibernian, meaning this could be the Edinburgh-based outfit's last chance to cash in on him.

That, combined with the fact he is among their highest earners, means it is suggested the Edinburgh-based outfit could be willing to let him go for a fee of around £250,000.

Bushiri has been an unused substitute in Hibernian's two league games so far this season, which David Gray's side have lost to St Mirren and Celtic, leaving them 11th in the Scottish top-flight.

Millwall have also been beaten in their two opening league games of the season, losing to Watford and Bristol City, leaving them 22nd in the early Championship standings.

Neil Harris' side have so far made four senior signings this summer. Macaulay Langstaff, Lukas Jensen, Liam Roberts and Japhet Tanganga have all made permanent moves to The Den.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to the MKM Stadium to take on Hull City.

Rocky Bushiri could be a useful addition for Millwall in defence

The signing of the Hibernian defender could prove to be a good one for Millwall to make before the window closes next week.

It has been a challenging start to the season for Harris' side, which has shown the need for them to bring in further reinforcements this month.

Indeed, having shipped seven goals in two Championship games, defence looks to be a particular area where they need to strengthen this summer.

As a result, the signing of a centre-back such as Bushiri may prove to be a useful move for Millwall if they can get a deal over the line.

Given the asking price that has been suggested, this does also look as though it could be an affordable deal for the club, which may also make it a worthwhile one to target.

Having been a regular in the Scottish Premiership for Hibs in recent years, there may be some confidence the 24-year-old would be capable of holding his own at Championship level too.

With all that in mind, this does therefore seem like a move that is at least worth looking into for Millwall before the window closes.