Tottenham midfielder Matthew Craig looks as though he will be a man in demand once the summer transfer window opens.

That's after a report from Football Insider claimed that two Championship clubs are plotting moves for the 21-year-old.

Craig came through the youth ranks at Spurs, and made his senior debut for the club in their 4-1 win over Leeds United on the final day of last season.

The midfielder has also been a regular both for Tottenham and Scotland at youth level in recent years, and is now impressing on loan elsewhere.

Back in January, Craig joined League Two side Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

That is a move that has paid off in emphatic style, with the midfielder helping Grant McCann's side enjoy a remarkable run in the second half of the campaign which has seen them gone from relegation battles to a side who have qualified for the play-offs.

Now it seems as though the contributions from Craig have attracted plenty of attention from further up the football pyramid than Doncaster.

Championship clubs in race for Craig signature

According to this latest update, Championship sides Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday are both taking an interest in Craig ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is thought that both clubs are keen to complete the signing of the Tottenham midfielder on loan deals for next season.

Craig is said to be highly thought of at Spurs, which may suggest a loan move is more likely than a permanent one.

Indeed, the midfielder still has two years remaining on his contract with Tottenham, securing his future in North London until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Matthew Craig League Two record for Doncaster Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 18 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 78% Tackles per Game 2.8 Balls Recovered per Game 5.5 Duels Success Rate 56% As of 29th April 2024

Millwall are guaranteed to be in the Championship next season. Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile, go into the final day of the season sat three points clear of the relegation zone.

The Owls' last game of the campaign sees them travel to The Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Millwall meanwhile, end their campaign in Wales, away against Swansea City.

Championship move would be a big step-up for Craig

This is an interesting link to emerge between Craig and the likes of Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday at this moment in time.

Obviously, the midfielder is impressing massively at Doncaster with his performances over the past few months.

Indeed, you only have to look at the form they have produced in that period, to see what impact the likes of Craig have had at The Keepmoat Stadium recently.

That is obviously going to attract attention from elsewhere, however, if he was to move to a Championship club such as Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday, it is going to be a big step-up for him.

A move to one of those teams would mean that Craig is playing not one but two divisions higher than he has been recently, and that may put the pressure on him to make such a move ahead of next season, given the increased workload and requirements brought about by that step-up.

So with that in mind, the likes of Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday may have to give considerable thought as to whether this would be the right move for them to make for next season.