Highlights Queens Park Rangers, Millwall, and Hull City are interested in Davis Keillor-Dunn, who has impressed at Mansfield Town.

Keillor-Dunn's remarkable form with seven goals in eight league games has attracted attention from other teams too.

The 25-year-old's current contract expires in 2025, and Mansfield may regret not tying him down to a longer deal.

Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Hull City are just three sides that have taken an interest in Mansfield Town attacking midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn, according to this morning's report from TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old has impressed under Nigel Clough this term and his contributions in the final third come as no surprise considering how much of an asset he has been for the likes of Oldham Athletic, Burton Albion and the Stags in recent seasons.

Scoring six goals and recording four assists in 19 league appearances for Clough's side last season, he was tipped to go on and be a success this season but he has exceeded all expectations, recording a remarkable seven goals in eight league games during the 2023/24 campaign so far, and also registering an assist in the process.

Recording a couple of braces already this term, he has helped his team to remain unbeaten in League Two so far this term and it wouldn't be a surprise to see their unbeaten run continue considering the form that the 25-year-old is in at the moment.

However, they may have a difficult task holding on to him beyond the January window, with plenty of teams above them in the football pyramid taking a closer look at the advanced midfielder.

Which teams are interested in Davis Keillor-Dunn?

As mentioned, the R's, the Lions and the Tigers are all taking a look at him ahead of a potential approach, with Keillor-Dunn possibly having the opportunity to move up two divisions.

Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United could offer him the same opportunity, but it's unclear whether those two will remain in the second tier beyond the end of this term.

In League One, Barnsley, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers are all keen on him, and a switch to the latter could potentially allow him to play in the second tier next term considering Ian Evatt's men seem to be on the rise despite their loss against Reading last weekend.

When does Davis Keillor-Dunn's contract at Mansfield Town expire?

Interested teams will have been looking at this because how long he has left on his deal could determine how much he's valued at.

Considering all interested clubs are higher in the pyramid than Mansfield, Clough's side are arguably in a weak negotiating position regardless of his contract situation.

His current deal will expire in the summer of 2025 and considering he only joined the club back in January, the fourth-tier outfit may be regretting the fact they didn't tie him down for longer.

What stance should Davis Keillor-Dunn take on his future?

Keillor-Dunn can't afford to be distracted by this speculation because that could end up negatively impacting his form.

He just needs to focus on staying on top form for as long as possible and if he can sustain this form for a lengthy period of time, it will only be a matter of time before he earns a move to a second or third-tier team.

Unfortunately for him, he doesn't have control over his future and whilst that's still the case, there's no point in him paying too much attention to speculation.

However, he should be open to a move away if an opportunity did arise because at 25, he needs to start making his way up the football pyramid sooner rather than later.

It remains to be seen whether that opportunity pops up for him though.