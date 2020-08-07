‘Millwall and Preston’ – Where next for player West Brom are keen to sell? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Oliver Burke is set to be offloaded by West Bromwich Albion this summer with the Baggies keen to listen to offers for the attacker, as per the Telegraph.

The Scotsman cost the Baggies £15 million when they signed him from RB Leipzig but he’s failed to impress at the Hawthorns and is set for the exit door.

But where next for Burke? Are there any Championship clubs that should be looking to snap him up? If so who and why?

The team here at FLW debate and discuss….

Jacob Potter

A club like Charlton will surely be tempted.

The Addicks lost Lyle Taylor earlier this year, and they need to fill that void left by him at the earliest of opportunities.

Burke hasn’t had anywhere near enough game time with West Brom, and I’m not surprised in the slightest to hear that he’s being allowed to depart during the summer transfer window.

Blackburn are another team that should be looking at him, as they’ll need to replace Danny Graham heading into next season.

Sam Gallagher isn’t quite a strong enough option to be relied upon every week for Tony Mowbray’s side, and I think signing a player like Burke who will be hungry to prove himself, would be the best move for both parties involved.

I’m expecting a number of Championship teams to register their interest in landing his signature in the coming weeks.

Alfie Burns

It will all come down to how much West Brom are asking for. We can’t forget that the player’s form has gone out of the window in the last few years.

Burke looks a shadow of his former self and West Brom haven’t seen the best of him.

However, there’s a chance a few will take a look if the finances are right.

A move back to Nottingham Forest would be very sentimental, but can Forest afford to go big and take a risk on Burke? Maybe if they get decent money for Cash or Lolley.

Other than Forest, not many spring to mind, simply because of the money involved.

Ned Holmes

I think there are a couple that will be interested – as long as he’s willing to take a pay cut that is.

Burke is thought to be on around £30,000-a-week and the 23-year-old certainly isn’t worth that at the moment.

Clearly, he needs a fresh start somewhere but we’ve seen the quality he has in the past and I think he could be useful to a number of sides that need to add some more attacking options.

Millwall and Preston are both sides that could do with adding some additional flair to their forward line – and have managers that I think could have some luck getting Burke back on track.

Rowett and Neil strike me as the sort of coaches that could help the 23-year-old kick-start his career.