At this stage of the year, clubs across the Championship are looking at options to improve their squad ahead of next season.

Of course, with only so many players to choose from, naturally, clubs can often find themselves in competition with each other over a player they would both like to sign.

That is the case with Millwall, Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town if the latest transfer news regarding those clubs proves to be accurate.

What is the latest surrounding Josh Koroma's future?

Indeed, all three clubs want to sign current Huddersfield Town player Josh Koroma to a contract this summer, it has emerged.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who outlines three current options for the soon-to-be free agent.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is reported to have been watching his progress closely, as per the above report, whilst Plymouth's interest is there,too.

Interestingly, Nixon also claims that Koroma could also yet renew fresh terms at Huddersfield Town.

How long does Josh Koroma have left on his Huddersfield Town contract?

As outlined above, Josh Koroma does not have long left on his Huddersfield Town contract.

In fact, at present, it is simply a matter of days before his current deal at the John Smith's Stadium expires.

When that happens, Koroma will become a free agent, and free to talk and sign for any club he wishes.

How much will Josh Koroma cost?

Of course, the one big benefit of becoming a free agent means that the club Koroma signs for will not have to pay any sort of transfer fee for him.

In that sense, it is perhaps surprising that only Plymouth, Millwall and Huddersfield are trying hard to sign him at the end of the month. Well, re-sign in Huddersfield's case.

Would Josh Koroma be a good signing for Millwall or Plymouth Argyle?

Firstly looking at Millwall, Koroma would definitely be a good addition.

Tyler Burey's future at the club is looking unclear and although he has plenty of potential, Koroma is older and more experienced, whilst still being relatively young.

As for Plymouth, it would be an excellent addition, too.

Having just been promoted, they will be keen to remain in the second tier next season as their first aim, and bringing in players like Koroma, that have experience of playing at Championship level under their belt, could be the key to achieving their goals next season.