Millwall and Plymouth Argyle are both interested in signing Austria Lustenau striker Namory Cisse in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult campaign as the club suffered relegation last time out, as he managed just three league goals in 26 games, although the majority of those outings came from the bench.

Nevertheless, Cisse’s potential and all-round game have clearly convinced clubs he can make the step up, as Football Insider has revealed that Millwall and Plymouth are weighing up a transfer move for the youngster.

Namory Cisse has the potential to improve

Any fans of the Lions or Argyle will immediately look at Cisse’s goal record, and it’s fair to say they won’t be impressed.

Both clubs need a prolific goalscorer this summer, even with Millwall hoping that new recruit Macaulay Langstaff can handle the jump to the Championship.

Meanwhile, there was a reliance on Morgan Whittaker at Home Park, and that’s something that Wayne Rooney will look to address before the deadline passes later this month.

So, interest in a striker is understandable, but there would need to be an acceptance that Cisse is viewed as more of a project.

At 6ft 4, the former Koln youngster is someone who has a good physical profile, and he could fill out to become a very useful target man at this level.

Playing regularly in Austria’s top-flight has also given Cisse a chance to get some competitive football under his belt, and the scouts at Millwall and Plymouth see someone who has the tools to go on to have a good career.

Namory Cisse could be a bargain signing

Following on from that, any deal for the player would be low-risk.

As mentioned above, Austria Lustenau were relegated last season, so they would be open to cashing in on the forward, whilst Cisse is entering his final 12 months of his contract with the club.

Therefore, they know that this window is the last chance to get a fee for the player before his value starts to drop, and he could agree to a pre-contract with clubs from January.

That makes a sale highly likely, and it would appear to suit all parties if Cisse did secure a switch away.

Millwall and Plymouth’s transfer plans

The two clubs were battling relegation last season, with risky mid-season managerial appointments backfiring for both.

Ultimately, they survived though, with Millwall doing so rather easily after Neil Harris' return, but the aim for Millwall and Plymouth will be the same - to ensure they aren’t involved in another relegation scrap.

To do that, they needed to be active in the market to improve their respective squads, and that’s exactly what has happened, with Millwall making some big signings in Langstaff and Japhet Tanganga.

At Plymouth, Rooney has wasted little time in adding new recruits, with four new faces already through the door as he looks to make his own mark on the team.

So, you would expect both clubs to continue to be busy over the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see whether a move for Cisse does materialise.