Pundit Carlton Palmer admits he was surprised by Millwall's decision to re-appoint Neil Harris as head coach.

The Lions sacked Joe Edwards on Wednesday after he won just four of his 19 games in charge in all competitions since replacing Gary Rowett in November.

Millwall were beaten 2-0 at home by relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, the club's sixth defeat in seven league games, prompting the dismissal of Edwards, and Harris has been announced as his replacement.

Harris has put pen-to-paper on an 18-month contract at The Den, and he returns for a second spell as manager, having previously been at the helm between March 2015 and October 2019.

The 46-year-old leaves his role at League One side Cambridge United to re-join the Lions, and he had only been in charge of the U's for 14 games after being appointed in December.

Millwall currently sit 21st in the Championship table, just one point clear of the relegation zone, and Harris' first game will be against fourth-placed Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.

Palmer: Millwall's Neil Harris decision is strange

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer questioned the decision to turn back to Harris, having appointed Edwards in the hope that he would implement a more progressive style of play.

"Millwall have dismissed Joe Edwards, who has had a dismal time at the club, with only four wins in 18 Championship matches, leaving Millwall in a very dire situation facing relegation," Palmer said.

"In a strange turn of events, they have gone back to appoint Neil Harris, their former manager who was there between 2015 and 2019, who they sacked citing that they wanted to play a more expansive style of football.

"Now they have re-appointed Neil Harris, paid compensation to Cambridge to get the man back, and given him an 18-month contract.

"Very, very bizarre because Neil Harris will only play one way, so they obviously know the importance of getting results and Neil Harris did that before, he did very, very well at the football club before.

"It's understanding that with the players you have, you have to play a style of play that suits them and what you can afford to bring in to the football club.

"So now Neil is tasked with the job of keeping Millwall in the division."

Neil Harris facing a tough task at Millwall

While the sacking of Edwards after just 19 games in charge may seem harsh, it is understandable that Millwall have opted to make a change.

Edwards looked like an exciting appointment for the Lions after establishing a reputation as a talented coach at Everton and Chelsea, but the form under the 37-year-old was alarming, and there was little sign that he was the right man to keep the club in the division.

Harris is a popular figure at The Den, having previously played for and managed the club, so he will help to unite the fan base, and his style of play will be more suited to the squad.

However, it will not be easy for Harris to turn around Millwall's fortunes, and there is a realistic possibility that the club could drop into the relegation zone if they lose at Southampton on Saturday, underlining the size of the challenge ahead of him.