Millwall and Derby County set sights on Everton starlet

Millwall and Derby County are interested in making a move for Everton starlet Tom Cannon, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old has netted twice and provided a further assist in his opening two games of Premier League 2 this term, following on from what was a strong campaign last time out.

Proving to be a consistent source of goals at youth level throughout the years, the young forward could be tasked with stepping up to first-team football within the EFL.

The Lions have just added Union Berlin striker Andreas Voglsammer to the squad for the upcoming campaign, whilst the Rams have made some strong forward line additions during the summer thus far.

It remains to be seen if any other clubs register an interest before the summer transfer window comes to a halt.

The verdict

Cannon is certainly a promising young striker, however, when considering the levels of competition currently at both clubs within the forward positions, it is hard to determine whether he would see enough game to justify moves.

Maybe the initial interest could spark other clubs into life in regards to this potential transfer, and should Everton find a suitable destination where game time can be guaranteed, then that will be an excellent next step for Cannon.

At this stage, a Championship move may be a slight stretch, especially when considering that Millwall will be ambitious about what this season could possibly hold.

The Rams also have a number of experienced forwards who have recently proven themselves in the higher divisions.