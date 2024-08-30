Millwall and Derby County are interested in Watford striker Mileta Rajovic in the final hours of the transfer window.

The powerful striker joined the Hornets last season from Swedish side Kalmar, and he enjoyed a decent first season in English football, scoring ten goals in 41 games.

And, he has played his part for Tom Cleverley’s side in their brilliant start to the 2024/25 campaign, scoring three goals in five appearances in all competitions, as Watford have won every game so far.

However, there are doubts about his future, as reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed that the Championship duo are keen on the 25-year-old.

“Derby and Millwall are exploring late moves for Watford striker Mileta Rajović.”

Mileta Rajovic could impress at Millwall or Derby

Even though the Danish striker doesn’t have the best record in the Championship, he does have qualities that could suit both Millwall and Derby.

They are both sides who like to adopt a direct approach, and Rajovic is a striker that has the physicality to cause problems to the opposition up top.

He is the sort of player that his teammates are sure to appreciate, as he will work hard, hold the ball up, and he can bring others into play. Of course, there are other areas where he struggles, but he is an effective option at times.

Watford sanctioning Mileta Rajovic sale would be risky

Following on from that, you’d have to say it would be risky for Watford if they decided to let Rajovic go at this stage of the window as they wouldn’t be able to get a replacement in.

Vakoun Bayo has done well in the past few games, and the signing of Daniel Jebbison looks a shrewd bit of business, but Cleverley will know the importance of having a big squad if you are to be successful.

It’s particularly crucial that you have enough options up top, and Rajovic will still have a role to play this season, even if it’s from the bench.

So, a sale in the final hours would be a bold move, and it’s certainly something they could assess again in January when they have more time to get a replacement, if that’s what the manager wants.

Watford are back in action on Sunday when they make the trip to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

If Rajovic did make the move to either Millwall or Derby, he wouldn’t have been signed in time to feature for them in their respective fixtures on Saturday.