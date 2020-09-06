Millwall and Charlton to rival Premier League trio for exciting talent

Millwall and Charlton are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Courtney Clarke after his eye-catching form for non-league Whyteleafe FC.

The 17-year-old has been attracting attention following his displays for the Croydon-based side, who play in the eighth tier of English football.

Capable in possession, the youngster is a powerful midfielder who is box-to-box in the way he plays and has stood out for his team.

As a result, scouts from clubs in the top two divisions have been tracking the youngster with the Telegraph claiming that the two London clubs have sent representatives along with Manchester City, West Ham and Brighton to monitor the player.

Of course, any deal would be straightforward for the clubs given the level Clarke is currently playing at and it remains to be seen where the teenager decides he wants to continue his development.

Even if he did move to a Football League side, it seems inevitable that Clarke would initially join up with the youth teams as he looks to then progress through to the first-team.

The verdict

We all know that there are gems in the non-league and it seems as though Clarke is the latest who could make the step up and both Millwall and Charlton fans will be pleased to see their clubs are interested.

Obviously, the Premier League competition is a concern but the Lions and the Addicks may offer a more realistic route to the first-team in the years to come, whilst the fact he is playing in London now may help too.

Ultimately, the player may have a big decision to make in the coming weeks and months and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

