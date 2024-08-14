Highlights Millwall is in talks with Celtic to bring in Daniel Kelly early, securing a rising talent for their squad.

Kelly, highly-rated by Celtic, prioritizes first-team opportunities, making Millwall an ideal choice for him.

The potential deal benefits all parties involved, with Kelly joining Millwall to integrate earlier and Celtic preparing for his departure.

Millwall are in talks with Celtic over an immediate deal for Daniel Kelly after the midfielder agreed a pre-contract at The Den.

The 18-year-old is highly-rated by the Glasgow giants, and he did feature six times for Brendan Rodgers’ side, scoring once, last season as Celtic claimed the title and won the Scottish Cup.

Celtic central/defensive midfielders stats in the 2023/24 season per transfermarkt (all comps) Name Apps G/A Daniel Kelly 6 1 Tomoki Iwata 24 3 Callum McGregor 45 8 Odin Thiago Holm 13 2

However, with Kelly’s deal expiring at the end of the year, there have been doubts about his future, and it was confirmed on Tuesday that the teenager will be joining Millwall in January 2025 when his contract at Parkhead expires.

Millwall hoping to finalise early deal for Celtic’s Daniel Kelly

And, in a fresh development, Football Insider has revealed that talks are ongoing to bring Kelly to the capital during the summer window.

To do that, an agreement would have to be reached with Celtic, although Millwall are unlikely to want to commit much right now, knowing that Kelly will be their player in a matter of months.

The update states that Neil Harris wants Kelly to be part of his squad as soon as possible, and the player is only expected to feature for Celtic’s B team before his contract expires.

Daniel Kelly deal would suit all parties

This is a real coup for Millwall, as Kelly is seen as someone with plenty of potential at Celtic, and he had been linked with Bayer Leverkusen, among other clubs.

So, he clearly has talent, but the youngster has prioritised first-team football, and he obviously feels he will get that with Millwall.

With that in mind, it would make sense for all parties if Kelly did get to move to the Lions this summer.

From the perspective of the player, it would allow him to meet his new teammates straight away, and to also try and force his way into Harris’ best XI.

Of course, it would also benefit Millwall to get Kelly now, as, despite his age, he could have a lot to offer, and, again, he would have more time to integrate and understand what his new boss wants from him.

For Celtic, now they know Kelly will be leaving later this year, you can’t imagine they will provide much of an obstacle to the youngster moving on. Therefore, you would expect something to be agreed without much hassle, even if a small fee may be required.

Millwall’s summer transfer plans

As mentioned, this is a great bit of business for Millwall, even if a lot of patience will have to be shown with Kelly. But, he’s still an exciting talent, and he will hope to get some opportunities in the team in the months ahead.

So, this is a deal that will please the fans, but it’s also evident that more additions are needed if the Lions are to have a successful season.

Lukas Jensen, Japhet Tanganga and Macaulay Langstaff all look like good signings, but Harris will still feel the squad is lacking in certain areas.

Millwall, who lost on the opening day at home to Watford, are back in action at Bristol City this weekend.