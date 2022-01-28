Millwall and Cardiff City contemplating transfer deal for Norwich City player

Jordan Hugill could be set to spend the rest of the campaign with a new team, as Football Insider is reporting that both Millwall and Cardiff are considering loan deals for the player.

Both Championship sides could use some extra firepower in attack and the current Norwich man could be available for a deal – and both clubs are now interested in potentially bringing him in on a short-term basis.

It seems more and more likely that he will at least return to Carrow Road before the window closes, as he hasn’t had the desired impact with West Brom. After joining them on loan at the beginning of the campaign, the Baggies were optimistic Hugill could give them the goals they needed.

After previous impressive spells in the division – including a 13-goal season with QPR – it looked like he could certainly produce the goods at this level. However, he has instead managed just one in total in the Championship for Valerien Ismael’s side and they are now ready to cut ties with him.

However, he isn’t likely to get any action at Norwich either, with several other forwards ahead of him in the pecking order. That will likely mean he is available on a deal for someone else – and Cardiff and Millwall are both believed to be considering it.

If they do decide to bring him in – and give him regular action – then it could rejuvenate his season and get him back to firing in the goals on a regular basis again.

The Verdict

Jordan Hugill has been a bit of an enigma recently, or at least his blip at West Brom has been anyway.

Considering his previous record at Championship level, you would have expected him to at least notch perhaps eight goals by now in the division. Instead, he has only managed one and you can only think it potentially comes down to the style of play being implemented by Valerien Ismael.

He’s fired them in freely for both QPR and Preston in the past and even managed six for Middlesbrough and more than his tally of one for Norwich too. You can’t even say it comes down to a lack of minutes, as he has managed a total of 11.2 lots of 90 minutes in the Championship so far this campaign.

Perhaps a switch to a new side and a new environment might get him back amongst the goals then – and both Cardiff and Millwall seem to be prepared to offer him that chance.