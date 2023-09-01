Highlights Luton Town's Allan Campbell is one of five players the club is looking to offload, with Millwall and Bristol City interested in a potential loan deal.

Campbell has been an unused substitute recently and may be seeking more playing time.

Millwall have previously shown interest in Campbell and his signing would make sense for the club, while Bristol City already has a strong midfield lineup.

Millwall and Bristol City look set to end up in a tug of war over the potential loan deal of Luton Town's Allan Campbell, as both clubs seek to bolster their squads in the remaining hours of this summer transfer window.

The Mirror's Darren Witcoop has revealed that Campbell is one of five players Luton are looking to offload from their squad following promotion to the Premier League alongside Matt Macey, Glen Rea, Dion Pereira and Admiral Muskwe, with the latter of those reportedly on his way to join League One outfit Exeter City.

Campbell has featured 75 times across his two years at Kenilworth Road, helping the club to two play-off campaigns, but was an unused substitute in the Hatters' dramatic win at Wembley against Coventry City three months ago. He has scored seven times in that period, but doesn't appear to be in Rob Edwards' plans in the club's maiden Premier League adventure.

What has Rob Edwards said about Allan Campbell's future?

Ahead of Luton's first home game of the season against West Ham on Friday night, Hatters boss Rob Edwards has admitted that the Scotsman could be on the move before the window slams shut, as per LondonNewsOnline.

"We absolutely love him, he deserves to play football as well, because he’s the best professional," he said.

"It’s probably a little bit difficult for him to get that game time, so it’s something that we’re looking at, at the moment with him.

"He deserves to play. We love him to bits here as well, so if he’s here, brilliant."

Millwall eye up double loan swoop

The Lions could be in for a busy deadline Day, with the aforementioned report from LondonNewsOnline stating that Andreas Voglsammer and George Evans could be departing the Den, but Gary Rowett could see two loanees join up with his squad.

One of those is Campbell, who has been on Rowett's radar for quite some time, having shown interest in the summer of 2021 upon the expiry of his Motherwell contract before the midfielder opted to join Luton under then manager Nathan Jones.

Hull City's Ryan Longman is the other man linked with a loan deal to South London, with that move expected to be confirmed soon as per the Hull Daily Mail. Longman hasn't featured in Liam Rosenior's plans so far this campaign amid interest from elsewhere.

Will Allan Campbell definitely join Millwall?

Despite Rowett being a keen admirer of Campbell, he faces competition from Nigel Pearson's men.

The Robins have made five additions so far this campaign, and the one-time Scottish international would bolster their midfield options, having already added the likes of Jason Knight, Ross McCrorie and Taylor Gardner-Hickman in that area of the park so far this window.

Would the signing of Allan Campbell make sense for either club?

Campbell would prove to be an astute loan signing for either club, adding steel and creativity in the centre of the park.

As Millwall have already eyed up his services before, Rowett will be desperate that he gets

his man this time, and with fellow midfielders reportedly on their way out, this signing makes a lot of sense from their point of view.

As for Bristol City, the club already have an array of options in the middle of midfield, and whilst Campbell would only add to that, it seems like the player's need for regular game-time wouldn't be met as much if he was to move to Ashton Gate.