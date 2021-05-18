Millwall and Allan Campbell: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

According to the Sun on Sunday (16/05/2021, p59), Millwall have joined the race to sign Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell this summer.

The 22-year-old Scotsman has been in fine form for his current club this term, racking up five goals and one assist in 40 games across all competitions.

Campbell has been on the books of the Scottish Premiership side since his youth days.

Here, we take a look at what we know so far about the Lions’ reported interest in signing the Glasgow born player and examine whether a deal is likely to happen this summer.

What do we know so far?

We know that Millwall aren’t the only Championship club to be linked to the player, with Stoke City said to also be very keen on the Scottish youth international, whilst there is also interest in the player domestically from Hibernian.

The midfielder’s current contract is set to expire at Fir Park is set to expire in just over a months time and as a result of this, Graham Alexander could well lose one of his best players for nothing.

However given that Campbell has been with the club since the age of 10, Well will be due a hefty compensation fee for their role in developing the young schemer over the years.

Is it likely to happen?

Given that the player is out of contract this summer, it would be fair to assume that he will be looking to move on to a new challenge after spending the entirety of his career so far in Scotland.

Whether Millwall will be his next club remains to be seen with the likes of Stoke sure to be able to put together a far better financial package for the 22-year-old.

Therefore the player’s decision could be swayed by one of the most fundamental factors of any transfer – the level of playing time on offer, which to the Lions’ credit, is sure to be more readily available to new recruits at the Den as it is at the Bet365 Stadium.