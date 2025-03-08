Millwall boss Alex Neil has revealed he would like to keep on-loan Middlesbrough striker in south London beyond the current campaign following Saturday afternoon's lunchtime kick-off victory over Watford.

The Lions returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road, which has pushed them up to just one point and one place behind Watford in 11th.

It took until the hour mark for Millwall to respond to Matthew Pollock's opener through an equaliser from Casper de Norre, before Coburn's header ten minutes from time secured all three points on the road. Coburn's winner came as his second goal in his last three Championship matches, with the 22-year-old forward making a positive impression in front of goal when fit this term.

Josh Coburn's league career stats via FotMob, as of March 8 Season Club Division Appearances Starts Goals 2020/21 Middlesbrough Championship 4 0 1 2021/22 Middlesbrough Championship 18 3 4 2022/23 Middlesbrough, Bristol Rovers (loan) Championship, League One 36 27 10 2023/24 Middlesbrough Championship 21 11 5 2024/25 Millwall (loan) Championship 13 6 4

The towering striker spent time out on the sidelines with injury between November and February but has scored four goals in 13 league appearances - just six of which have been starts - and Millwall may now look to secure his services for the long-term.

Alex Neil sends Middlesbrough FC message with Millwall, Josh Coburn transfer revelation

Neil, who took over at Millwall in December following Neil Harris' exit, has now revealed his eagerness to keep Coburn at The Den beyond the current campaign.

It's not yet clear what Middlesbrough's long-term plan is for Coburn, who was once highly-regarded at the Riverside Stadium but has seemingly lost his way in recent times and was far down Michael Carrick's pecking order earlier this season.

Neil told Southwark News: "It was a hard decision today but I think that I need to get Josh minutes to get him up to speed.

"Also, we’d like to try and keep Josh here beyond where we’re at now, which I think is important, so we have good options at the top end of the pitch.

"The two strikers have been excellent for me since I’ve come here and it’s just making sure I try and sort of split the game time and at times if I need two I’ll play two. I thought he was excellent, particularly second half.

"I hope he’s enjoying his football. He scored two goals in the last two games that he started, or played in.

"I think when you’re six foot three, you’re mobile, you’ve got good movement in the box and technically you’re equipped, they’re some great traits to have."

Millwall FC's upcoming fixtures

Millwall have some tricky matches coming up on the schedule. The Lions will be next in action away to Leeds United on Wednesday evening, just over a month on from their 2-0 triumph at Elland Road in the fourth-round of the FA Cup.

Matches between Millwall and Leeds, who are top of the Championship, always carry an extra edge and Neil will be hoping to come away from West Yorkshire with a result once again.

Millwall will return to The Den to face Stoke City next weekend before travelling to another promotion hopeful in Sunderland. Then, after a home match against Portsmouth on April 5, they will visit Sheffield United.

While Millwall are firmly in mid-table, they could indirectly have a part to play in this season's Championship promotion race, with encounters against Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Burnley also on the agenda before the campaign ends in what is a difficult closing schedule for the Londoners.