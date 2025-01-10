Millwall boss Alex Neil has revealed he hasn't heard of any concrete interest in centre-back Japhet Tanganga, after the player was linked with a switch to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Neil made these comments to the South London Press, amid interest from other clubs in a couple of their key players.

Romain Esse is another player who has attracted interest in recent weeks - and Crystal Palace are reportedly hoping to seal an agreement for him after missing out on Ben Doak.

Thankfully for the Lions, they tied him down to a long-term contract during the early stages of the season, and this has given them some power at the negotiating table.

Related Crystal Palace alter Millwall transfer plan after Liverpool blow With a move for Doak now looking unlikely, the Eagles are now set to swoop for another Championship ace, Romain Esse.

There may be a release clause in his contract, but that's unlikely to be a small sum, so Neil's side will either be able to retain one of their biggest attacking threats, or receive a decent chunk of money to replace him.

Tanganga, meanwhile, joined the Lions permanently during the summer window after being released by Tottenham Hotspur.

This was a real coup for the Championship side, considering he probably could have earned himself a Premier League move.

But the defender chose to stay somewhere familiar - and some of his performances have been excellent this term.

Japhet Tanganga's 2024/25 campaign at Millwall (Source: Sofascore | League games only) Appearances 22 Average Sofascore rating 7.23 Goals 2 Total duels won (%) 64% Clean sheets 9

The defender will only attract more interest if he can continue to thrive in a Millwall shirt - and Wolves are one team thought to be keen.

But at this point, Neil hasn't heard about any concrete interest, saying: "It is just speculation. I’m not going to say that to you (that he will be staying) and Japhet is going to leave tomorrow.

"But I’m unaware of anything apart from probably paper talk surrounding Japhet.

"There has not been any discussion in regards to anybody showing any serious interest in Japhet."

Japhet Tanganga would have to consider Wolves move

A move to Wolves could be a good opportunity, with the Midlands side improving following their very poor start to the season.

And after the summer exit of Max Kilman, there could be an opportunity for Tanganga to play a big role at Molineux.

However, unless he's guaranteed regular starts, he should stay put at The Den.

His current team is a good place to be at the moment - because they are competitive in a very competitive division.

Tanganga has made The Den his home - and it would be a real shame to see him cut his permanent spell so short.