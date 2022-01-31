Millwall aiming to pip Luton to late signing of Sheffield United man

Millwall have made a last-minute swoop to try and bring Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman to The Den, according to the Sheffield Star transfer blog (January 31, 11:05pm).

Freeman was linked with a switch to fellow Championship side Luton Town earlier on deadline day, but per the BBC’s Andy Giddings it won’t be Kenilworth Road that the 29-year-old is heading to.

And having already signed Oli Burke on loan from the Blades this month, the Lions are lining up a second swoop from Bramall Lane and can still get a deal done if an extension has been submitted.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Millwall players ever played for West Ham?

1 of 28 1) Nadjim Abdou Yes No

Freeman became United’s record signing in 2019 after joining from Queens Park Rangers, but made just 11 appearances in the Premier League and then was loaned out to Nottingham Forest for the following campaign.

Having played four times in the league under Slavisa Jokanovic earlier in the current campaign, Freeman has been out of favour under Paul Heckingbottom and is set for a dramatic exit from the Yorkshire side despite the window being ‘closed’.

The Verdict

Freeman has undoubted technical ability but plays in a position that Sheffield United are stacked in.

Therefore it was always going to be tough for the experienced playmaker to force his way into Heckingbottom’s plans – especially when he spent a lot of last season injured.

If he can stay fit then Freeman can be a real asset for a number of Championship teams and he would have fit in very well at Luton as well.

But it appears to be Millwall in pole position as the clock gets closer to midnight and despite the transfer window being closed, this could still happen.