Millwall's resurgent form has been one of the stories of the Championship season so far, as the Lions sit just two points below the play-off places, following their 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Neil Harris was re-appointed as Lions boss back in February, as the club sat just one point above the relegation zone, but managed to steer them to a comfortable 13th-place finish in the end.

This campaign, Harris' men have continued their positive momentum, as they are knocking on the door of the play-offs following a remarkable eight-game unbeaten streak.

Championship standings Pos Team P GD Pts 4 Burnley 16 13 30 5 Middlesbrough 16 10 27 6 West Brom 16 7 26 7 Watford 16 1 26 8 Millwall 16 5 24

That run has included impressive victories, such as consecutive 1-0 triumphs over automatic promotion hopefuls Burnley and current league leaders Leeds United.

But the Lions' successful form looked to have come to an end when they trailed 1-0 to Sunderland late on at the Den on Saturday afternoon, before a 93rd-minute equaliser from Femi Azeez salvaged a point for Harris' side and indicated that they are intent on maintaining their play-off push.

While Azeez has rightfully received the plaudits for scoring his first Lions goal at such a big moment, it came as a result of a great assist by Aidomo Emakhu.

Emakhu Sunderland moment could ease Millwall's Romain Esse fears

Emakhu was introduced to the action as a late substitute but made an instant impact as he powered down the wing and played an exquisite cross which simply had to be put away by a teammate.

The wideman's delivery initially evaded Tom Bradshaw, but Azeez was able to provide the finishing touch to put the Lions on level terms in the 93rd minute.

Amid the Lions' battle for a top-six spot, that equaliser could prove to be a huge moment in their season, and it was largely down to the heroic efforts of Emakhu.

Meanwhile, an unfortunate bi-product, from the Lions' point of view, of their strong start to the campaign is that their impressive exploits have not gone unnoticed by other clubs who are capable of purchasing their finest talent.

For example, 19-year-old winger Romain Esse has proved his worth so far this campaign with a respectable return of three goals and one assist, and Premier League outfit Crystal Palace have been tracking his progress.

Lions supporters will have understandable worries that if they lose Esse in January, it could have a detrimental effect on their side's performances, and consequently, their play-off credentials.

However, Emakhu's assist against the high-flying Black Cats during a high-pressure moment could show that the 21-year-old Irishman has what it takes to fill Esse's boots.

Big Sunderland moment could help Emakhu push on

Furthermore, providing a direct goal contribution against a Black Cats side who sat top of the table prior to Leeds United's victory on Sunday afternoon, will have instilled Emakhu with the confidence and belief that he is capable of producing the goods at Championship level, even against the best opposition the second tier has on offer.

Last campaign, the Ireland youth international scored just one goal and created one assist in 22 league appearances, albeit he was handed just six starts.

But his Championship figures in terms of goals and assists to date are not overly impressive, so producing the goods against a strong Black Cats team could show that he is capable of pushing on, and could even take the mantle on from Esse, in the event that the teenager leaves in January.