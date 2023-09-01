Highlights Millwall have agreed to loan Ryan Longman from Hull City..

Millwall have agreed a deal to take Hull City's Ryan Longman on loan, according to this morning's update from Football Insider.

The Lions have been pretty active in the transfer window this summer, with Kevin Nisbet coming in from Hibernian as their first signing.

He was seen as an excellent addition considering his goalscoring record - and he was joined later on that month by Joe Bryan.

Bryan had been released by Fulham - and the Lions didn't waste much time bringing him in before his contract officially expired at Craven Cottage.

Casper De Norre has turned out to be their only signing from abroad so far, with Wes Harding joining on a free transfer following the end of his time at Rotherham United and the Lions spending a fee to secure the signature of Matija Sarkic.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy, meanwhile, has joined on loan from Arsenal and with Gary Rowett's side only bringing in one loanee, they can utilise this market quite heavily during the final hours of the transfer window if they want to.

And they look set to dip into it to recruit Longman, with the player set to undergo a medical in the English capital today before finalising his switch to The Den.

Ryan Longman's current situation at Hull City

The Tigers have needed to trim down their squad to bring others in and it seems as though Longman is the next man to make a move away from the MKM Stadium.

He was signed permanently by Acun Ilicali during the latter stages of the 2022 winter window - but hasn't been able to make any impact so far this season with the player yet to make a single competitive appearance.

He was on the bench for their opening two league games of 2023/24, but has been missing from the past couple of matchday squads and wasn't involved at all against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

With this, a move away from East Yorkshire always looked likely for the former Brighton and Hove Albion man who probably isn't in Liam Rosenior's plans at this point.

Is a move to Millwall a positive one for Ryan Longman?

Longman is versatile enough to operate both as a wing-back, on the wing and a striker, giving him a good opportunity to get plenty of game time under his belt.

And if he isn't going to be in Rosenior's plans, then a move to the English capital for a season seems appealing.

Even if he isn't one of the first names on the teamsheet at The Den, he could win plenty of game time under Rowett and do enough to put himself in the shop window ahead of next summer.

His future at Hull currently looks bleak, so if he can impress out on loan and make an impact at Millwall, then that will be a real positive for him.

At this point, he probably has nothing to lose because his career has stalled at the MKM Stadium and it would be difficult to see him forcing his way back into the starting lineup anytime soon under Rosenior, who is seemingly happy to sanction a move away for him.