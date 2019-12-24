Millwall ace makes admission about former Lions boss

Millwall wide man Jed Wallace has revealed to the South London Press what amusing message he sent to former Lions boss Neil Harris when he got the Cardiff City job.

Wallace was signed by Harris three times for Millwall, with his move to The Den becoming permanent in 2017, joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wallace has revealed what he sent to Harris after he was announced as the Bluebirds’ new manager, knowing when the next match between the sides was going to be – on Boxing Day.

“I love Chopper. When he got the [Cardiff] job I texted him saying ‘all the best, great to see you back in the game – look forward to ruining your Christmas’,” the 26-year-old said.

The ex-Lions boss replied to him: “that’s one game I won’t be losing.”

Wallace also made it clear that Gary Rowett has emphasised how important it was that there were solid foundations in place before his arrival, which was down to the previous manager.

“We’re no more together now than we were under Neil. He built the group and the gaffer now [Gary Rowett] has been the first one to stress that.”

QUIZ: Can you remember Millwall’s last 15 league positions?

1 of 15 Where did Millwall finish in the 2018/2019 season? 18th 21st 19th 20th

Millwall take on Cardiff City on Boxing Day in the Welsh Capital, with the significance of the fixture now higher than it was previously.

The Lions are unbeaten in their last five matches against the Bluebirds, with the most recent meeting between the two sides in late October ending in a 2-2 draw at The Den.

The Verdict

It is clear to see that Jed Wallace has a great relationship with Neil Harris from the time they spent together at Millwall, but come 3pm on Thursday, bragging rights will be on the line.

Millwall will be looking to bounce back from their defeat last time out to Barnsley at The Den, and will take comfort in the fact that they have won three of their last four away games.